The highest-paid players in the NBA bubble

Eric Christian Smith/AP Images Chris Paul.

We compiled the highest-paid players in the NBA’s “bubble” in Disney World, where the 2019-20 season will resume.

Our list does not include players whose teams aren’t in the bubble and players who did not join their teams in the bubble, like John Wall and Kevin Durant.

Chris Paul is the highest-paid player in base salary at $US38.5 million.

Many of the NBA’s biggest and highest-paid stars are resuming play on Thursday when the league finishes its season in a “bubble” in Disney World.

We took a look at the highest-paid stars in the bubble, based on Spotrac’s list of base salaries. We left off players whose teams are not in the bubble and players who are not joining their teams in the bubble.

With Stephen Curry not participating, Chris Paul, the leader of the players union, is the highest-paid player in the bubble. See who else is on the list below.

1. Chris Paul — $US38.5 million

Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Age: 35

Total contract: Four years, $US159.7 million, signed in 2018

2. Russell Westbrook — $US38.5 million

Kim Raff/AP Images

Team: Houston Rockets

Age: 31

Total contract: Five years, $US206.7 million, signed in 2017

3. James Harden — $US38.1 million

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Team: Houston Rockets

Age: 30

Total contract: Five years, $US228 million, signed in 2017

4. LeBron James

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 35

Total contract: Four years, $US153 million, signed in 2018

5. Kyle Lowry — $US33.3 million

Mary Altaffer/AP Images

Team: Toronto Raptors

Age: 34

Total contract: Three years, $US100 million, signed in 2017

6. Paul George — $US33 million

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images

Team: LA Clippers

Age: 30

Total contract: Four years, $US136.9 million, signed in 2018

7. Jimmy Butler — $US32.7 million

Jeff Chiu/AP Images

Team: Miami Heat

Age: 30

Total contract: Four years, $US140.7 million, signed in 2019

8. Kemba Walker — $US32.7 million

Michael Dwyer/AP Images

Team: Boston Celtics

Age: 30

Total contract: Four years, $US140.7 million, signed in 2019

9. Tobias Harris — $US32.7 million

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 28

Total contract: Five years, $US180 million, signed in 2019

10. Kawhi Leonard — $US32.7 million

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images

Team: LA Clippers

Age: 29

Total contract: Three years, $US103 million

11. Gordon Hayward — $US32.7 million

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Team: Boston Celtics

Age: 30

Total contract: Four years, $US127.8 million

12. Mike Conley — $US32.5 million

Karen Pulfer Focht/AP Images

Team: Utah Jazz

Age: 32

Total contract: Five years, $US152.6 million, signed in 2016

13. Khris Middleton — $US30.6 million

Rick Bowmer/AP Images

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Age: 28

Total contract: Five years, $US177.5 million, signed in 2019

14. Paul Millsap — $US30 million

Darron Cummings/AP Images

Team: Denver Nuggets

Age: 35

Total contract: Three years, $US90 million, signed in 2017

15. Damian Lillard — $US29.8 million

Rick Bowmer/AP Images

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Age: 30

Total contract: Five years, $US139.8 million

16. Nikola Vucevic — $US28 million

Chris Carlson/AP Images

Team: Orlando Magic

Age: 29

Total contract: Four years, $US100 million, signed in 2019

17. A Horford — $US28 million

Rich Pedroncelli/AP Images

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 34

Total contract: Four years, $US109 million, signed in 2019

18. DeMar DeRozan — $US27.7 million

Frank Franklin II/AP Images

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Age: 30

Contract: Five years, $US139 million, signed in 2016

19. C.J. McCollum — $US27.5 million

John Amis/AP Images

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Age: 28

Contract: Four years, $US106.6 million, signed in 2016

20. Joel Embiid — $US27.5 million

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 26

Contract: Five years, $US147.7 million, signed in 2017

21. Kristaps Porzingis — $US27.2 million

Nick Wass/AP Images

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Age: 24

Contract: Five years, $US158 million, signed in 2019

22. Devin Booker — $US27.2 million

Rick Scuteri/AP Images

Team: Phoenix Suns

Age: 23

Contract: Five years, $US158.2 million, signed in 2019

23. Hassan Whiteside — $US27 million

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Images

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Age: 31

Contract: Four years, $US98.4 million, signed in 2016

24. Anthony Davis — $US27 million

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 27

Total contract: Five years, $US127 million, signed in 2015

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

