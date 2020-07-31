The highest-paid players in the NBA bubble

- We compiled the highest-paid players in the NBA’s “bubble” in Disney World, where the 2019-20 season will resume.
- Our list does not include players whose teams aren’t in the bubble and players who did not join their teams in the bubble, like John Wall and Kevin Durant.
- Chris Paul is the highest-paid player in base salary at $US38.5 million.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Many of the NBA’s biggest and highest-paid stars are resuming play on Thursday when the league finishes its season in a “bubble” in Disney World.
We took a look at the highest-paid stars in the bubble, based on Spotrac’s list of base salaries. We left off players whose teams are not in the bubble and players who are not joining their teams in the bubble.
With Stephen Curry not participating, Chris Paul, the leader of the players union, is the highest-paid player in the bubble. See who else is on the list below.
1. Chris Paul — $US38.5 million
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age: 35
Total contract: Four years, $US159.7 million, signed in 2018
2. Russell Westbrook — $US38.5 million
Team: Houston Rockets
Age: 31
Total contract: Five years, $US206.7 million, signed in 2017
3. James Harden — $US38.1 million
Team: Houston Rockets
Age: 30
Total contract: Five years, $US228 million, signed in 2017
4. LeBron James
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age: 35
Total contract: Four years, $US153 million, signed in 2018
5. Kyle Lowry — $US33.3 million
Team: Toronto Raptors
Age: 34
Total contract: Three years, $US100 million, signed in 2017
6. Paul George — $US33 million
Team: LA Clippers
Age: 30
Total contract: Four years, $US136.9 million, signed in 2018
7. Jimmy Butler — $US32.7 million
Team: Miami Heat
Age: 30
Total contract: Four years, $US140.7 million, signed in 2019
8. Kemba Walker — $US32.7 million
Team: Boston Celtics
Age: 30
Total contract: Four years, $US140.7 million, signed in 2019
9. Tobias Harris — $US32.7 million
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age: 28
Total contract: Five years, $US180 million, signed in 2019
10. Kawhi Leonard — $US32.7 million
Team: LA Clippers
Age: 29
Total contract: Three years, $US103 million
11. Gordon Hayward — $US32.7 million
Team: Boston Celtics
Age: 30
Total contract: Four years, $US127.8 million
12. Mike Conley — $US32.5 million
Team: Utah Jazz
Age: 32
Total contract: Five years, $US152.6 million, signed in 2016
13. Khris Middleton — $US30.6 million
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age: 28
Total contract: Five years, $US177.5 million, signed in 2019
14. Paul Millsap — $US30 million
Team: Denver Nuggets
Age: 35
Total contract: Three years, $US90 million, signed in 2017
15. Damian Lillard — $US29.8 million
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age: 30
Total contract: Five years, $US139.8 million
16. Nikola Vucevic — $US28 million
Team: Orlando Magic
Age: 29
Total contract: Four years, $US100 million, signed in 2019
17. A Horford — $US28 million
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age: 34
Total contract: Four years, $US109 million, signed in 2019
18. DeMar DeRozan — $US27.7 million
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age: 30
Contract: Five years, $US139 million, signed in 2016
19. C.J. McCollum — $US27.5 million
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age: 28
Contract: Four years, $US106.6 million, signed in 2016
20. Joel Embiid — $US27.5 million
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age: 26
Contract: Five years, $US147.7 million, signed in 2017
21. Kristaps Porzingis — $US27.2 million
Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age: 24
Contract: Five years, $US158 million, signed in 2019
22. Devin Booker — $US27.2 million
Team: Phoenix Suns
Age: 23
Contract: Five years, $US158.2 million, signed in 2019
23. Hassan Whiteside — $US27 million
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age: 31
Contract: Four years, $US98.4 million, signed in 2016
24. Anthony Davis — $US27 million
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age: 27
Total contract: Five years, $US127 million, signed in 2015
Now, see who could be a threat to the top teams in the bubble…
6 dark-horse teams that could pull off a major upset in the NBA’s Disney bubble >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.