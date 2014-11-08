The 25 Highest-Paid NFL Players Of All Time

In the NFL lots of players sign big contracts. But unlike other sports, those players rarely see the end of those deals or all of the money.

Thanks to contracts that are not guaranteed, sometimes players are cut or deals are restructured when their production declines or their salary cap number gets too big.

But a select few have gone on to make big money in their careers with 16 players making at least $US100 million.

Not surprisingly, many of those players are quarterbacks as 14 of the 19 highest-paid of all-time throw the ball for a living.

Using contract data obtained by Spotrac.com, here are the 25 highest-paid players in NFL history.

#1 Peyton Manning, QB -- $229.7 million Peyton Manning is the Benjamin Button of sports. Seasons: 17 Highest single-season salary: $US35.0 million (2004; includes $US34.5 million signing bonus) Championships: 1 Pro Bowls: 13 First-team All-Pro: 7 One thing to know: Peyton Manning is 38 and still has two years and $US38 million remaining on his contract with the Broncos. #2 Tom Brady, QB -- $154.8 million Seasons: 15 Highest single-season salary: $US33.0 million (2013; includes $US30 million signing bonus) Championships: 3 Pro Bowls: 9 First-team All-Pro: 2 One thing to know: Brady still has three years and $US24 million left on his contract but will only make $US5.6 million this season. #3 Eli Manning, QB -- $150.8 million Seasons: 11 Highest single-season salary: $US32.5 million (2010; includes $US13 million signing bonus) Championships: 2 Pro Bowls: 3 First-team All-Pro: 0 One thing to know: Eli Manning is just 33 years old and will become eligible for free agency after the 2015 season. He will make $US17.5 million next year. #4 Julius Peppers, DE -- $138.4 million Seasons: 13 Highest single-season salary: $US20.2 million (2010; includes $US6.5 million signing bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 8 First-team All-Pro: 3 One thing to know: Peppers still has two years and $US17.5 million left on his contract with the Packers. However, none of that is guaranteed. #5 Brett Favre, QB -- $137.8 million Seasons: 20 (retired in 2010) Highest single-season salary: $US16.0 million (2010; includes $US4.4 million signing bonus) Championships: 1 Pro Bowls: 11 First-team All-Pro: 3 One thing to know: Favre only made more than $US12 million once while with the Packers, but made more than that in each of his three seasons with other teams. #6 Drew Brees, QB -- $131.5 million Seasons: 14 Highest single-season salary: $US40.0 million (2012; includes $US37 million signing bonus) Championships: 1 Pro Bowls: 8 First-team All-Pro: 1 One thing to know: Brees made $US13.2 million in five seasons with the Chargers. #7 Philip Rivers, QB -- $119.9 million Seasons: 11 Highest single-season salary: $US25.5 million (2009; includes $US19.6 million signing bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 5 First-team All-Pro: 0 One thing to know: Rivers can become a free agent after the 2015 season. He will make $US15.8 next season. #8 Larry Fitzgerald, WR -- $118.3 million Seasons: 11 Highest single-season salary: $US26.3 million (2012; includes $US15 million option bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 8 First-team All-Pro: 1 One thing to know: Fitzgerald still has four years remaining on his 7-year, $US113 million contract. However, he will count $US23.6 million against the cap next season so there is a good chance he will be cut after this season. #9 Carson Palmer, QB -- $117.6 million Seasons: 11 Highest single-season salary: $US18.8 million (2005; includes $US15 million signing bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 2 First-team All-Pro: 0 One thing to know: Palmer is 0-2 as a starting quarterback in the playoffs. #10 Michael Vick, QB -- $107.7 million Seasons: 12 Highest single-season salary: $US27.5 million (2005) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 4 First-team All-Pro: 0 One thing to know: Vick missed two seasons in the prime of his career following his dog fighting conviction. #11 Matt Ryan, QB -- $106.5 million Seasons: 7 Highest single-season salary: $US30.0 million (2013; includes $US28 million signing bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 2 First-team All-Pro: 0 One thing to know: Including salaries and bonuses, Ryan has made $US51.5 million in 2013 and 2014 combined. #12 Tony Romo, QB -- $105.9 million Seasons: 11 Highest single-season salary: $US26.5 million (2013; includes $US25 million signing bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 3 First-team All-Pro: 0 One thing to know: Romo still has five years left on his 6-year, $US108 million contract. His cap hit jumps to $US27.8 million next season so he is a good candidate to have his deal restructured before then. #13 Ben Roethlisberger, QB -- $105.3 million Seasons: 11 Highest single-season salary: $US27.7 million (2008; includes $US25.2 million signing bonus) Championships: 2 Pro Bowls: 2 First-team All-Pro: 0 One thing to know: Ben Roethlisberger can become a free agent after the 2015 season. He will make $US11.6 million next year. #14 Champ Bailey, CB -- $102.8 million Seasons: 15 (retired after 2013 season) Highest single-season salary: $US16.5 million (2010; includes $US3 million roster bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 12 First-team All-Pro: 3 One thing to know: Bailey's largest contract came after the 2003 season when he signed a 7-year, $US63 million deal. #15 Matthew Stafford, QB -- $101.7 million Seasons: 6 Highest single-season salary: $US31.5 million (2013; includes $US27.5 million signing bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 0 First-team All-Pro: 0 One thing to know: Stafford was one of the last no. 1 overall draft picks prior to the new collective bargaining agreement which put a limit on rookie salaries. Stafford was given a 6-year, $US72 million deal before he ever played a down in the NFL. #16 Calvin Johnson, WR -- $101.3 million Seasons: 8 Highest single-season salary: $US25.0 million (2013; includes $US20 million option bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 4 First-team All-Pro: 3 One thing to know: Johnson still has five years remaining on his contract. However, his cap hit will balloon to $US20.6 million next year and $US24.0 million in 2016. #17 Aaron Rodgers, QB -- $99.6 million Seasons: 10 Highest single-season salary: $US38.3 million (2013; includes $US33.3 million signing bonus) Championships: 1 Pro Bowls: 3 First-team All-Pro: 1 One thing to know: Rodgers made $US6.2 million before ever starting a game in the NFL during the three seasons as Brett Favre's backup. #18 Mario Williams, DE -- $97.9 million Seasons: 9 Highest single-season salary: $US25.0 million (2012; includes $US19 million signing bonus) Championships:0 Pro Bowls: 3 First-team All-Pro: 0 One thing to know: Mario Williams was another no. 1 overall draft pick back when no. 1 overall draft picks received gigantic rookie contracts. Williams' first deal with the Texans was 6-years and $US54 million. #19 Donovan McNabb, QB -- $97.5 million Seasons: 13 (last played in 2011) Highest single-season salary: $US16.4 million (2010; includes $US5 million signing bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 6 First-team All-Pro: 0 One thing to know: McNabb's highest single-season salary came in his one season with the Washington Redskins. #20 Richard Seymour, DL -- $97.0 million Seasons: 12 (retired after the 2012 season) Highest single-season salary: $US36.6 million (2011; includes $US14 million signing bonus) Championships: 3 Pro Bowls: 7 First-team All-Pro: 3 One thing to know: Seymour signed four different contracts in his career worth at least $US25 million. #21 Ray Lewis, LB -- $95.7 million Seasons: 17 (retired after 2013 season) Highest single-season salary: $US10.5 million (2002; includes $US10 million signing bonus) Championships: 2 Pro Bowls: 13 First-team All-Pro: 7 One thing to know: Ray Lewis only made more than $US10 million in a season two times in his career. #22 Dwight Freeney, DE -- $93.6 million Seasons: 13 Highest single-season salary: $US30.8 million (2007; includes $US15 million signing bonus) Championships: 1 Pro Bowls: 7 First-team All-Pro: 3 One thing to know: Prior to the 2007 season, Freeney signed a 6-year, $US72 million contract with the Colts and in a rarity for the NFL, he made every penny of that deal. #23 Joe Thomas, LT -- $89.9 million Seasons: 8 Highest single-season salary: $US19.1 million (2011; includes $US6 million signing bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 7 First-team All-Pro: 4 One thing to know: Thomas has never missed an NFL game due to injury and has started all 121 games since he was drafted. #24 Andre Johnson, WR -- $88.9 million Seasons: 12 Highest single-season salary: $US11.1 million (2010; includes $US2.8 million signing bonus) Championships: 0 Pro Bowls: 7 First-team All-Pro: 2 One thing to know: Johnson still has two years left on his contract and will make at least $US10.5 million each season. #25 Terrell Suggs, LB -- $88.7 million Seasons: 12 Highest single-season salary: $US24.9 million (2010; includes $US23 million option bonus) Championships: 1 Pro Bowls: 6 First-team All-Pro: 1 One thing to know: Suggs' signing bonus alone this season ($US11 million) is more than Ray Lewis ever made in a single season, including bonuses. 