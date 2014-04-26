The 25-Highest-Paid NBA Players Of All Time

The NBA may still be the third sport in the U.S. behind the NFL and MLB, but thanks to rising TV revenue and smaller rosters, an NBA career can be very lucrative.

This is especially true for the players who played a large chunk of their careers between the late 1990s and the 2011 NBA lockout.

While many of the all-time greats of the past 20 years are among the highest-paid of all time, these years also led to some very large contracts for some otherwise mediocre players.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at the 25 players who have made at least $US142 million in their career.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.