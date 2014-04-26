The 25-Highest-Paid NBA Players Of All Time

Cork Gaines
The NBA may still be the third sport in the U.S. behind the NFL and MLB, but thanks to rising TV revenue and smaller rosters, an NBA career can be very lucrative.

This is especially true for the players who played a large chunk of their careers between the late 1990s and the 2011 NBA lockout.

While many of the all-time greats of the past 20 years are among the highest-paid of all time, these years also led to some very large contracts for some otherwise mediocre players.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at the 25 players who have made at least $US142 million in their career.

#25 Grant Hill -- $US142,854,650

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season salary: $US16.9 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 7

NBA First-team All-NBA: 1

#24 Dikembe Mutombo -- $US143,666,581

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season salary: $US16.1 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 8

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#23 Alonzo Mourning -- $US143,906,333

Seasons: 15

Highest single-season salary: $US20.6 million

Championships: 1

All-Star Games: 7

NBA First-team All-NBA: 1

#22 Baron Davis -- $US147,692,983

Seasons: 13

Highest single-season salary: $US16.4 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 2

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#21 Joe Johnson -- $US150,571,837

Seasons: 13

Highest single-season salary: $US21.5 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 7

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#20 Rashard Lewis -- $US155,332,815

Seasons: 16

Highest single-season salary: $US21.1 million

Championships: 1

All-Star Games: 2

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#19 Pau Gasol -- $US156,574,396

Seasons: 13

Highest single-season salary: $US19.3 million

Championships: 2

All-Star Games: 4

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#18 Gilbert Arenas -- $US163,061,257

Seasons: 11

Highest single-season salary: $US22.3 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 3

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#17 Elton Brand -- $US165,338,631

Seasons: 15

Highest single-season salary: $US17.1 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 2

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#16 Stephon Marbury ― $US151,115,945

Seasons: 13

Highest single-season salary: $US20.8 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 2

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#15 Juwan Howard ― $US151,465,633

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season salary: $US20.6 million

Championships: 1

All-Star Games: 1

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#14 Allen Iverson ― $US154,494,445

Seasons: 14

Highest single-season salary: $US20.8 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 11

NBA First-team All-NBA: 3

#13 Rasheed Wallace ― $US158,110,581

Seasons: 16

Highest single-season salary: $US17.0 million

Championships: 1

All-Star Games: 4

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#12 Vince Carter ― $US161,663,315

Seasons: 16

Highest single-season salary: $US18.3 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 8

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#11 Tracy McGrady ― $US162,978,278

Seasons: 15

Highest single-season salary: $US23.2 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 7

NBA First-team All-NBA: 2

#10 Jermaine O'Neal ― $US168,794,021

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season salary: $US23.0 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 6

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#9 Chris Webber ― $US178,230,697

Seasons: 15

Highest single-season salary: $US19.1 million

Championships: 0

All-Star Games: 5

NBA First-team All-NBA: 1

#8 Ray Allen ― $US184,356,410

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season salary: $US18.8 million

Championships: 2

All-Star Games: 10

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#7 Paul Pierce ― $US184,819,552

Paul Pierce of the Brooklyn Nets

Seasons: 16

Highest single-season salary: $US19.8 million

Championships: 1

All-Star Games: 10

NBA First-team All-NBA: 0

#6 Jason Kidd ― $US187,675,468

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season salary: $US21.4 million

Championships: 1

All-Star Games: 10

NBA First-team All-NBA: 5

#5 Dirk Nowitzki ― $US204,063,985

Seasons: 16

Highest single-season salary: $US22.7 million

Championships: 1

All-Star Games: 12

NBA First-team All-NBA: 4

#4 Tim Duncan ― $US224,709,155

Seasons: 17

Highest single-season salary: $US22.2 million

Championships: 4

All-Star Games: 14

NBA First-team All-NBA: 10

#3 Kobe Bryant ― $US279,738,062

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season salary: $US30.5 million

Championships: 5

All-Star Games: 16

NBA First-team All-NBA: 11

#2 Shaquille O'Neal ― $US292,198,327

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season salary: $US27.7 million

Championships: 4

All-Star Games: 15

NBA First-team All-NBA: 8

#1 Kevin Garnett ― $US315,372,398

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season salary: $US28.0 million

Championships: 1

All-Star Games: 15

NBA First-team All-NBA: 4

