Here Are The Highest Paid Models Of The Year

Just in case you weren’t jealous enough of supermodels for their perfect figures, endless supply of couture and equally hot boyfriends, we bring you another reason: the Forbes Highest Paid Models list. Every year, Forbes reports on the world’s most wealthy residents, and while their main Billionaires list tends to be a barrage of tech nerds and ugly investment bankers, we can assure you this list is not.For the past few years, Brazilian bombshell Gisele Bundchen has held court at the top spot, raking in well over $40 million thanks to a ton of endorsement deals and campaigns. Oh, and every once in a while, she actually walks on a runway. This past year, she closed out shows for Alexander Wang and Givenchy.



While it’s no surprise that Gisele leads this glamorous pack, there are some shockers on this year’s list. Click through the gallery above to find out who made the cut — and more importantly, how much they made.

10. Candice Swanepoel South African beauty Candice Swanepoel walked away with $3.2 million at just 23. Sigh. The model lifestyle. 9. Carolyn Murphy Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Carolyn Murphy has carved out a lovely career for herself, earning $3.5 million last year. 8. Lara Stone Gap-toothed beauty Lara Stone pulled in $3.8 million this year for a variety of campaigns including Calvin Klein. 7. Miranda Kerr As the most adorable Aussie model and wifey of Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr has it made -- to the tune of $4 million a year. 6. Alessandra Ambrosio Another mother with an enviable body, Alessandra Ambrosio made $6.6 million this year. 5. Doutzen Kroes High fashion hottie Doutzen Kroes is just getting started, and is already making $6.9 million a year. Not too shabby. 4. Adriana Lima Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima and hot mama pulled in $7.3 million. That's a lot of money for baby clothes. 3. Natalia Vodianova Russian beauty and mum of three Natalia Vodianova pulled in a cool $8.6 million this year. 2. Kate Moss Kate Moss holds court at the second place spot with $9.2 million. Even though this is a ton of cash that she can blow at the pub, it's still less than a fourth of what Gisele made. No matter -- Kate has raked it in over the years and will not be living on skid row anytime soon. 1. Gisele Bundchen Shocker: Gisele Bundchen tops the list again with a measly $45 million. That's not model money. That's tycoon money. As she preps for her second baby, this news must be music to her stunning Brazilian ears.

