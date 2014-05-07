The 25 Highest-Paid Major League Baseball Players Of All Time

Alex Rodriguez lost $US22.1 million in salary as a result of his year-long suspension. But that hasn’t stopped him from being the highest-paid player in Major League history.
Thanks to a pair of contracts worth more than $US250 million, Rodriguez has made more than $US350 million in his career.
But A-Rod is not alone.
Let’s take a look at the 25 players who have made at least $US144 million in their careers.
Seasons: 18
Highest single-season salary: $US19.0 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 5
Cy Young Awards: 0
Seasons: 18
Highest single-season salary: $US17.5 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 8
Cy Young Awards: 3
Seasons: 17
Highest single-season salary: $US19.7 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 2
MVP Awards: 0
Seasons: 16
Highest single-season salary: $US20.0 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 8
Cy Young Awards: 2
Seasons: 17
Highest single-season salary: $US18.0 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 3
MVP Awards: 0
Seasons: 24
Highest single-season salary: $US18.0 million
World Series Titles: 2
All-Star Games: 11
Cy Young Awards: 7
Seasons: 22
Highest single-season salary: $US12.5 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 13
MVP Awards: 1
Seasons: 23
Highest single-season salary: $US14.8 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 8
Cy Young Awards: 4
Seasons: 14
Highest single-season salary: $US23.0 million
World Series Titles: 2
All-Star Games: 9
MVP Awards: 3
Seasons: 16
Highest single-season salary: $US19.0 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 7
MVP Awards: 0
Seasons: 14
Highest single-season salary: $US18.0 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 10
MVP Awards: 1
Seasons: 18
Highest single-season salary: $US18.5 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 5
MVP Awards: 0
Seasons: 17
Highest single-season salary: $US20.3 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 5
MVP Awards: 0
Seasons: 12
Highest single-season salary: $US25.5 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 4
Cy Young Awards: 2
Seasons: 12
Highest single-season salary: $US23.1 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 2
MVP Awards: 0
Seasons: 22
Highest single-season salary: $US14.9 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 9
MVP Awards: 0
Seasons: 19
Highest single-season salary: $US16.1 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 8
MVP Awards: 1
Seasons: 14
Highest single-season salary: $US24.3 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 6
Cy Young Awards: 1
Seasons: 19
Highest single-season salary: $US15.0 million
World Series Titles: 5
All-Star Games: 13
Cy Young Awards: 0
Seasons: 22
Highest single-season salary: $US16.0 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 10
MVP Awards: 5
Seasons: 17
Highest single-season salary: $US19.4 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 8
MVP Awards: 0
Seasons: 22
Highest single-season salary: $US22.0 million
World Series Titles: 0
All-Star Games: 14
MVP Awards: 7
Seasons: 19
Highest single-season salary: $US23.9 million
World Series Titles: 2
All-Star Games: 12
MVP Awards: 0
Seasons: 20
Highest single-season salary: $US22.6 million
World Series Titles: 5
All-Star Games: 13
MVP Awards: 0
Seasons: 20
Highest single-season salary: $US33.0 million
World Series Titles: 1
All-Star Games: 14
MVP Awards: 3
