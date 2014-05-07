The 25 Highest-Paid Major League Baseball Players Of All Time

Alex Rodriguez lost $US22.1 million in salary as a result of his year-long suspension. But that hasn’t stopped him from being the highest-paid player in Major League history.

Thanks to a pair of contracts worth more than $US250 million, Rodriguez has made more than $US350 million in his career.

But A-Rod is not alone.

Let’s take a look at the 25 players who have made at least $US144 million in their careers.

