The 25 Highest-Paid Major League Baseball Players Of All Time

Alex Rodriguez lost $US22.1 million in salary as a result of his year-long suspension. But that hasn’t stopped him from being the highest-paid player in Major League history.

Thanks to a pair of contracts worth more than $US250 million, Rodriguez has made more than $US350 million in his career.

But A-Rod is not alone.

Let’s take a look at the 25 players who have made at least $US144 million in their careers.

25. Mike Mussina -- $US144,533,619

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season salary: $US19.0 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 5

Cy Young Awards: 0

24. Pedro Martinez -- $US146,259,585

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season salary: $US17.5 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 8

Cy Young Awards: 3

23. Carlos Delgado -- $US146,299,000

Seasons: 17

Highest single-season salary: $US19.7 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 2

MVP Awards: 0

22. Roy Halladay -- $US148,991,666

Seasons: 16

Highest single-season salary: $US20.0 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 8

Cy Young Awards: 2

21. Adrian Beltre -- $US149,140,000

Seasons: 17

Highest single-season salary: $US18.0 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 3

MVP Awards: 0

20. Roger Clemens -- $US150,601,000

Seasons: 24

Highest single-season salary: $US18.0 million

World Series Titles: 2

All-Star Games: 11

Cy Young Awards: 7

19. Ken Griffey Jr -- $US151,703,682

Seasons: 22

Highest single-season salary: $US12.5 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 13

MVP Awards: 1

18. Greg Maddux -- $US153,845,000

Seasons: 23

Highest single-season salary: $US14.8 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 8

Cy Young Awards: 4

17. Albert Pujols -- $US155,040,436

Seasons: 14

Highest single-season salary: $US23.0 million

World Series Titles: 2

All-Star Games: 9

MVP Awards: 3

16. Alfonso Soriano -- $US157,960,000

Seasons: 16

Highest single-season salary: $US19.0 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 7

MVP Awards: 0

15. Ichiro Suzuki -- $US159,131,483

Seasons: 14

Highest single-season salary: $US18.0 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 10

MVP Awards: 1

14. Torii Hunter -- $US160,555,000

Seasons: 18

Highest single-season salary: $US18.5 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 5

MVP Awards: 0

13. Todd Helton -- $US161,490,000

Seasons: 17

Highest single-season salary: $US20.3 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 5

MVP Awards: 0

12. Johan Santana -- $US161,497,269

Seasons: 12

Highest single-season salary: $US25.5 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 4

Cy Young Awards: 2

11. Mark Teixeira -- $US166,775,000

Mark Teixeira of the New York Yankees

Seasons: 12

Highest single-season salary: $US23.1 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 2

MVP Awards: 0

10. Gary Sheffield -- $US168,008,550

Seasons: 22

Highest single-season salary: $US14.9 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 9

MVP Awards: 0

9. Chipper Jones -- $US168,552,133

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season salary: $US16.1 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 8

MVP Awards: 1

8. CC Sabathia -- $US169,357,142

Seasons: 14

Highest single-season salary: $US24.3 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 6

Cy Young Awards: 1

7. Mariano Rivera -- $US169,441,825

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season salary: $US15.0 million

World Series Titles: 5

All-Star Games: 13

Cy Young Awards: 0

6. Randy Johnson -- $US175,550,019

Seasons: 22

Highest single-season salary: $US16.0 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 10

MVP Awards: 5

5. Carlos Beltran -- $US175,952,782

Seasons: 17

Highest single-season salary: $US19.4 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 8

MVP Awards: 0

4. Barry Bonds -- $US188,245,322

Seasons: 22

Highest single-season salary: $US22.0 million

World Series Titles: 0

All-Star Games: 14

MVP Awards: 7

3. Manny Ramirez -- $US206,827,769

Seasons: 19

Highest single-season salary: $US23.9 million

World Series Titles: 2

All-Star Games: 12

MVP Awards: 0

2. Derek Jeter -- $US265,159,364

Seasons: 20

Highest single-season salary: $US22.6 million

World Series Titles: 5

All-Star Games: 13

MVP Awards: 0

1. Alex Rodriguez -- $US356,285,104

Seasons: 20

Highest single-season salary: $US33.0 million

World Series Titles: 1

All-Star Games: 14

MVP Awards: 3

