The 25 highest-paid players in Major League Baseball

Scott Rovak/USA Today Sports Clayton Kershaw is the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball.

Salaries continue to soar in Major League Baseball as 25 players will make at least $US20 million this season, up from 21 players in 2014.

This year’s group of highest-paid players includes nine starting pitchers, seven first basemen, two shortstops, two right fielders, and a second baseman, third baseman, left fielder, center fielder, and designated hitter.

The New York Yankees lead the way with five players on the list, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers (4) and the Philadelphia Phillies (3).

Salaries and contract information via spotrac.com and BaseballProspectus.com.

