The Highest Paid MBA Graduates Of 2010

When it comes to getting an MBA, there’s always a debate. Some people think it’s just not worth it, while others look at it as a chance to learn more, and of course, beef up their salary.



And an MBA from a top school can certainly help in the salary department. Poets and Quants released a list of the highest paid MBA recipients from the top schools in the country.

So if a top salary is what you want when you’ve completed your MBA, consider applying to one of these schools.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.