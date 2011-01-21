The Highest Paid MBA Graduates Of 2010

When it comes to getting an MBA, there’s always a debate. Some people think it’s just not worth it, while others look at it as a chance to learn more, and of course, beef up their salary.
And an MBA from a top school can certainly help in the salary department. Poets and Quants released a list of the highest paid MBA recipients from the top schools in the country.
So if a top salary is what you want when you’ve completed your MBA, consider applying to one of these schools.
Industry: private equity
Job offer location: Mid-Atlantic
*An estimate based on Tuck's report that a $201,000 base salary for one of its Class of 2010 MBAs is at the 90th percentile of the range of offers to the class.
Industry: private equity
Job offer location: New England
*An estimate based on Harvard's report that a $185,000 base salary for one of its Class of 2010 MBAs is at the 75th percentile of the range of offers for private grads going into private equity.
2004: A student with a $140,000 starting salary in private equity received a total compensation of $680,000.
2009: A student who went to work for a hedge fund had a starting salary of $420,000.
