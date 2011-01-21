The Highest Paid MBA Graduates Of 2010

Leah Goldman
When it comes to getting an MBA, there’s always a debate. Some people think it’s just not worth it, while others look at it as a chance to learn more, and of course, beef up their salary.

And an MBA from a top school can certainly help in the salary department. Poets and Quants released a list of the highest paid MBA recipients from the top schools in the country.

So if a top salary is what you want when you’ve completed your MBA, consider applying to one of these schools.

9. $152,000 -- Duke graduate

Industry: healthcare

Job offer location: South

8. $180,000 -- MIT graduate

Industry: finance

Job offer location: Mid-West

7. $225,000* -- Dartmouth graduate

Industry: private equity

Job offer location: Mid-Atlantic

*An estimate based on Tuck's report that a $201,000 base salary for one of its Class of 2010 MBAs is at the 90th percentile of the range of offers to the class.

6. $250,000* -- Harvard graduate

Industry: private equity

Job offer location: New England

*An estimate based on Harvard's report that a $185,000 base salary for one of its Class of 2010 MBAs is at the 75th percentile of the range of offers for private grads going into private equity.

5. $300,000 -- Kellogg graduate

Industry: strategy consultant

Job offer location: Chicago

4. $300,000 -- Columbia graduate

Industry: investment management

Job offer location: New York

3. $300,000 -- University of Chicago graduate

Industry: private equity

Job offer location: unknown

2. $330,000 -- Stanford graduate

Industry: private equity

Job offer location: Europe

1. $350,000--Wharton graduate

Industry: private equity

Job offer location: New York

Bonus: The highest graduate salaries at Wharton in the last decade are:

2004: A student with a $140,000 starting salary in private equity received a total compensation of $680,000.

2009: A student who went to work for a hedge fund had a starting salary of $420,000.

These salaries aren't too shabby either...

