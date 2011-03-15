Hedge fund managers usually invest a significant portion of their wealth in their own fund. As a result, their annual earnings is driven by their wealth and their funds’ returns.



Insider Monkey, your source for free insider trading data, calculated the change in wealth for each fund manager that made the Forbes’ billionaires list.

For most fund managers, the change in wealth approximates their earnings and investment gains. We ranked the 42 billionaire hedge fund managers who increased their wealth by at least $50 Million in 2010.

Here are the highest paid hedge fund managers in 2010:

Rank Fund Manager 2010 Earnings (Billions) 1 John Paulson 4 2 Warren Buffett 3 3 James Simons 2.1 4 Ray Dalio 2 5 Carl Icahn 2 6 Steve Cohen 1.6 7 David Tepper 1.5 8 Bruce Kovner 1 9 Ron Perelman 1 10 Edward Lampert 0.6 11 Noam Gottesman 0.5 12 Ted Forstmann 0.5 13 George Soros 0.5 14 Glenn Dubin 0.4 15 James Coulter 0.4 16 T. Boone Pickens 0.3 17 Michael Hintze 0.3 18 Peter Thiel 0.3 19 Marc Rowan 0.3 20 Richard Chilton 0.3 21 Ken Fisher 0.3 22 Jonathan Nelson 0.3 23 Leon G. Cooperman 0.3 24 Ken Griffin 0.3 25 Thomas Lee 0.2 26 Louis Bacon 0.2 27 George Argyros 0.2 28 Stephen Mandel 0.2 29 Israel Englander 0.2 30 Philip Falcone 0.2 31 Henry Swieca 0.1 32 Michael Price 0.1 33 Marc Lasry 0.1 34 Wilbur Ross 0.1 35 David Bonderman 0.1 36 Michael Milken 0.1 37 Bill Gross 0.1 38 Julian Robertson 0.1 39 David Rubenstein 0.1 40 Paul Tudor Jones 0.1 41 Howard Marks 0.05 42 Bruce Karsh 0.05

