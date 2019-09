20 Golfers Who Make More Money Endorsing Products Than Playing Golf

Photo: YouTube

Even though prize winnings at big-time golf tournaments continue to rise, the vast majority of money in the sport is still made off the course.Golf Digest released its list of the highest-earning golfers of 2012 today.



The top 10 players made $400 million combined in 2012 — much of which came through endorsements, licensing fees, and appearances.

20 active players from the list made more money off the course than on it.

Tiger Woods found himself on the list, but his Nike buddy Rory McIlroy still made more money playing golf than endorsing products in 2012.

