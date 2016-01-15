Jordan Spieth made $53 million in 2015

Golf Digest has released its 13th annual “Money Issue” which looks at the total earnings for golfers in 2015, both on and off the course, and Jordan Spieth tops the list with a whopping $53.0 million in total earnings.

While it may not be a surprise to see Spieth on top, some of the other names may be a surprise to many. According to Golf Digest, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Greg Norman, who are all retired from golf, are still among the highest-paid golfers. Nicklaus and Palmer are still among the top six.

Here are the top 20.

