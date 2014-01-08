CHART: The 20 Highest-Paid Golfers

Golf Digest has released its 11th annual “Golf Digest 50 money list” which looks at the total earnings for golfers, both on and off the course, in 2013.

While it is no surprise that Tiger Woods is on top of the list with $US83.1 million in total earnings, some of the other names at the top of the list may be a surprise to many. According to GolfDigest.com, off-course earnings includes “endorsements, bonuses, appearance fees, corporate outings, speaking engagements, licensing fees (video games, trading cards, etc.), course architecture, books, instructional videos and businesses that capitalise on a person’s status as a player.”

As a result, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Greg Norman, who are all retired from golf, are still among the 10 highest-paid golfers. Here are the top 20.

