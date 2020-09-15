The world's best-paid soccer star makes $126 million a year. Here are the 10 top highest earning players in 2020.

- Lionel Messi has topped Forbes’ list for the highest-earning soccer players for another year in 2020.
- The Argentine took home an eye watering $US126 million, $US92 million which was in salary and $US34 million of which was in endorsements.
- Messi earned nearly $US10 million more than his closest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, and $US99 million more than the player in 10th place.
10. David de Gea — $US27 million
Teams: Manchester United and Spain
Salary: $US24 million
Endorsements: $US3 million
9. Robert Lewandowski — $US28 million
Teams: Bayern Munich and Poland
Salary: $US24 million
Endorsements: $US4 million
8. Gareth Bale — $US29 million
Teams: Real Madrid and Wales
Salary: $US23 million
Endorsements: $US6 million
7. Antoine Griezmann — $US33 million
Teams: Barcelona and France
Salary: $US28 million
Endorsements: $US5 million
6. Paul Pogba — $US34 million
Teams: Manchester United and France
Salary: $US28 million
Endorsements: $US6 million
5. Mohamed Salah — $US37 million
Teams: Liverpool and Egypt
Salary: $US24 million
Endorsements: $US13 million
4. Kylian Mbappe — $US42 million
Teams: Paris Saint Germain and France
Salary: $US28 million
Endorsements: $US14 million
3. Neymar — $US96 million
Teams: Paris Saint Germain and Brazil
Salary: $US78 million
Endorsements: $US18 million
2. Cristiano Ronaldo — $US117 million
Teams: Juventus and Portugal
Salary: $US70 million
Endorsements: $US47 million
1. Lionel Messi — $US126 million
Teams: Barcelona and Argentina
Salary: $US92 million
Endorsements: $US34 million
