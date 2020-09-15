The world's best-paid soccer star makes $126 million a year. Here are the 10 top highest earning players in 2020.

Barnaby Lane
Getty/DeFodi ImagesLionel Messi was soccer’s biggest earner in 2020.
  • Lionel Messi has topped Forbes’ list for the highest-earning soccer players for another year in 2020.
  • The Argentine took home an eye watering $US126 million, $US92 million which was in salary and $US34 million of which was in endorsements.
  • Messi earned nearly $US10 million more than his closest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, and $US99 million more than the player in 10th place.
  • Read on to see who else makes the top 10, as well as break down of how they earn their money.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

10. David de Gea — $US27 million

Getty/Justin Setterfield

Teams: Manchester United and Spain

Salary: $US24 million

Endorsements: $US3 million

9. Robert Lewandowski — $US28 million

Getty/TF Images

Teams: Bayern Munich and Poland

Salary: $US24 million

Endorsements: $US4 million

8. Gareth Bale — $US29 million

Getty/DeFodi Images

Teams: Real Madrid and Wales

Salary: $US23 million

Endorsements: $US6 million

7. Antoine Griezmann — $US33 million

Getty/David Ramos

Teams: Barcelona and France

Salary: $US28 million

Endorsements: $US5 million

6. Paul Pogba — $US34 million

Getty/Paul Ellis

Teams: Manchester United and France

Salary: $US28 million

Endorsements: $US6 million

5. Mohamed Salah — $US37 million

Getty/Shaun Botterill

Teams: Liverpool and Egypt

Salary: $US24 million

Endorsements: $US13 million

4. Kylian Mbappe — $US42 million

Getty/Soccrates Images

Teams: Paris Saint Germain and France

Salary: $US28 million

Endorsements: $US14 million

3. Neymar — $US96 million

AP Photo/Michel Spingler

Teams: Paris Saint Germain and Brazil

Salary: $US78 million

Endorsements: $US18 million

2. Cristiano Ronaldo — $US117 million

Getty/Valerio Pennicino

Teams: Juventus and Portugal

Salary: $US70 million

Endorsements: $US47 million

1. Lionel Messi — $US126 million

Getty/David Ramos

Teams: Barcelona and Argentina

Salary: $US92 million

Endorsements: $US34 million

