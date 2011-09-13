The World's Highest Paid Female Tennis Players

Leah Goldman
sam stosurSam Stosur beat Serena Williams yesterday

The women’s U.S. Open wrapped up yesterday, and the winner wasn’t one of the most well-known, or highest paid tennis players in the world.The stars of women’s tennis make millions of dollars every year, and they better make room for U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on the highest paid female tennis players list.

Stosur certainly dominated all the ladies who currently bring in the big bucks.

#7 Ana Ivanovic: $6 million

#6 Li Na: $8 million

#5 Serena Williams: $10.5 million

#4 Kim Clijsters: $11 million

#3 Venus Williams: $11.5 million

#2 Caroline Wozniacki: $12.5 million

#1 Maria Sharapova: $25 million

