How 10 Of The World's Most Dominant Athletes Alive Spend Their Millions

We recently recognised 50 athletes who shred on the court, field, course, or track as the uncontested alphas of their sport.
To no one’s surprise, athletic dominance translates to bucket loads of money.
We ranked the 50 Most Dominant Athletes by how much money they make, using the most up to date salary figures available on Spotrac (save signing bonuses) and endorsement fees found on Forbes’ 2013 list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes.
The top 10 earners rake in a combined $US496.9 million, and they sure do know how to treat themselves.
This feature is a part of our Most Dominant Athletes series.
Salary: $12.5 million
Endorsements: $14 million
The No. 2-ranked tennis player, sponsored by Japanese fashion powerhouse Uniqlo, lives in Monte Carlo with his fiancé and pet poodle.
One of his most expensive guilty pleasures is New Zealand-imported manuka honey, part of Djovic's weird diet. There was a rumour that he bought the world's entire supply of donkey cheese, which would have been amazing, but it turned out to not be true.
Salary: $15 million
Endorsements: $12 million
The Broncos quarterback has managed to maintain a private life while also endorsing anything that moves -- mostly repping 'regular guy' brands, including Papa John's, DirecTV, Oreos, and MasterCard.
When he joined the Broncos in 2012, Manning locked down a $5.1 million estate outside Denver, complete with an elevator, heated floors in the master bathroom, safe room, gun room, AMX computer home manager system, and oversized seven-car heated garage.
Salary: $21.2 million
Endorsements: $8.5 million
Carmelo Anthony knows he's worth every penny. Back in Denver, he added a 1964 Lincoln Continental to his car collection. Now, thanks to a little side income from Foot Locker, Degree, and Nike, the Knicks star rents a New York City apartment for $29,000 per month.
He and his reality TV star wife, LaLa, are both super stylish. Carmelo's stylist sends him new outfits (down to the socks and underwear) every few weeks.
Salary: $17.8 million
Endorsements: $14 million
The Thunder star has settled nicely in Oklahoma City, scooping up two three-story townhouses, which he plans to convert into one mega-home. It's just a short drive to the upscale fried chicken and comfort food restaurant he opened nearby, KD's Southern Cuisine.
Durant's got a heart to match the size of his wallet. He donated $US1 million to the Red Cross for Oklahoma tornado relief last May.
Salary: $14.6 million
Endorsements: $21 million
The No. 1 tennis player is an international celebrity, but makes his home on the island paradise he grew up in. Just south of Spain, Mallorca boasts idyllic mountains, golden beaches, and great golfing.
Nadal says he doesn't collect watches or trainers, but instead spends his dough on an extensive DVD and video game collection. He does however wear what he endorses on the court -- he sports a $690,000 Richard Mille watch that weighs only 20 grams and is designed so that its movements offset the effects of gravity.
Salary: $23.7 million
Endorsements: $31.3 million
Last year Ronaldo signed a contract that will pay him $23 million per year until 2018. That's on top of his sweet deals with Herbalife, Castrol, Komani, and Nike.
He gifted himself a $US300,000 Lamborghini Aventador for his 27th birthday, and is a renowned fan of luxury cars. Since signing with Manchester United, Ronaldo has owned a Ferrari, Bentley, Porsche, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Audi R8, Bugatti Veyron, and BMW, among others.
Salary: $20.9 million
Endorsements: $36.2 million
Messi is the highest-earning soccer player in the world, with Adidas alone providing him with a reported $US8 million annually.
So last year, when Messi's neighbours in a ritzy Barcelona suburb were being too loud, he bought their house. His actual mansion next door is custom-designed, and when seen from above, looks like a soccer field with a ball in the middle of it.
Messi is also a fashion daredevil, spending a hefty sum on bold polka-dotted and floral suits.
Salary: $19.1 million
Endorsements: $42 million
King James makes more than double his NBA salary by starring in ad campaigns for McDonalds, Nike, and Samsung (when he's not making gaffes on its behalf).
The aspiring billionaire justly treats himself. He owns a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Akron, that includes a sports bar, aquarium, barbershop, and two-story walk-in closet. He owns a minority share of Liverpool FC, matching Porsches with teammate Dwayne Wade, and an oceanfront vacation home in South Beach, valued at $US8.4 million.
Salary: $12.1 million
Endorsements: $71 million
He may have slipped to the bottom of our Most Dominant Athletes ranking, after not winning a major in 2013 -- but an endorsement from Tiger Woods is still as good as gold.
Woods's Jupiter Island estate, valued at $60 million (yes, $US60 million) has a 3.5-acre backyard golf course, huge oceanview windows, a wine cellar, and a running track.
He gets away from it all on his 155-foot-long megayacht, Privacy, and on his private jet.
Salary: $90+ million
Endorsements: $US0
The highest-paid athlete alive is not afraid to flaunt his fortune. His nickname is 'Money.' His apparel business and entourage are called 'The Money Team.' He posts photos of himself and literally stacks of $US100 bills all the time.
Mayweather, who reportedly cleared $US90 million in 2013 and pocketed a record $US80 million in just a single fight, calls Vegas home. His desert mansion is stocked with every luxury imaginable and has a parking garage-sized space for his all-white sports car fleet.
He owns $6.4 million worth of watches, gambles as much as $5.9 million on basketball games, and keeps all of his money, a reported $US123 million, in one bank account.
