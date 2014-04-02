How 10 Of The World's Most Dominant Athletes Alive Spend Their Millions

We recently recognised 50 athletes who shred on the court, field, course, or track as the uncontested alphas of their sport.

To no one’s surprise, athletic dominance translates to bucket loads of money.

We ranked the 50 Most Dominant Athletes by how much money they make, using the most up to date salary figures available on Spotrac (save signing bonuses) and endorsement fees found on Forbes’ 2013 list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes.

The top 10 earners rake in a combined $US496.9 million, and they sure do know how to treat themselves.

This feature is a part of our Most Dominant Athletes series.

