The Highest Paid Coaches In The NFL

Bill Belichick

NFL teams are starting to throw big contracts at head coaches.

In recent years, the Seattle Seahawks (Pete Carroll) and San Francisco 49ers (Jim Harbaugh) have given a lot of money to college coaches. And this year, the St. Louis Rams hired Jeff Fisher with a $7 million per year contract.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were spurned by Chip Kelly despite offering him a deal that would have doubled his $3 million salary with the Oregon Ducks.

A $6 million salary would have been the fifth-highest salary among NFL coaches in 2011. Instead, he chose to stay in Eugene.

#12 Lovie Smith, Chicago Bears

Salary: $4.8 million

#11 Jim Harbaugh, San Francisco 49ers

Salary: $4.9 million

#10 Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers

Salary: $5.0 million

#9 Tom Coughlin, New York Giants

Salary: $5.3 million

#8 Andy Reid, Philadelphia Eagles

Salary: $5.5 million

#6 (tied) Ken Whisenhunt, Arizona Cardinals

Salary: $5.8 million

#6 (tied) Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Salary: $5.8 million

#5 Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints

Salary: $6.5 million*

* Estimated. Sean Payton recently signed an extension with Saints in which his salary was not disclosed. His salary under his previous deal paid him $4.5 million per season

#4 Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

Salary: $6.7 million

#2 (tied) Mike Shanahan, Washington Redskins

Salary: $7.0 million

#2 (tied) Jeff Fisher, St. Louis Rams

Salary: $7.0 million

#1 Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

Salary: $7.5 million

