The Highest Paid Coaches In The NFL

NFL teams are starting to throw big contracts at head coaches.



In recent years, the Seattle Seahawks (Pete Carroll) and San Francisco 49ers (Jim Harbaugh) have given a lot of money to college coaches. And this year, the St. Louis Rams hired Jeff Fisher with a $7 million per year contract.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were spurned by Chip Kelly despite offering him a deal that would have doubled his $3 million salary with the Oregon Ducks.

A $6 million salary would have been the fifth-highest salary among NFL coaches in 2011. Instead, he chose to stay in Eugene.

