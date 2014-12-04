The 20 Highest-Paid Coaches In College Football

As television revenue increases for conferences and the NCAA, and demand increases for schools to compete for national championships, salaries for the head coaches are skyrocketing.
So it is not surprising that the most successful coach in college football, Nick Saban, tops the list.
Using data compiled by USAToday.com, here are the highest-paid college football players.
2014 Salary: $US7,160,187
Potential bonuses: $US700,000
2014 record: 11-1
National championships: 4
Conference championships: 5
One thing to know: For highly successful coaches like Saban it can be difficult to determine just how much their job is worth financially. For example, shortly after flirting with the University of Texas, Saban got a new deal with Alabama and also had the $US3 million mortgage on his house paid off by a foundation backed by University of Alabama boosters.
2014 Salary: $US5,636,145
Potential bonuses: $US650,000
2014 record: 10-2
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 2
One thing to know: Mark Dantonio is the perfect example of cashing in at the perfect moment. After several very good years, Dantonio led the Spartans to a 13-1 record in 2013 including a win in the Rose Bowl. Michigan State rewarded Dantonio with a new contract after the season.
2014 Salary: $US5,058,333
Potential bonuses: $US819,500
2014 record: 8-3
National championships: 1
Conference championships: 8
One thing to know: Bob Stoops has been the coach at Oklahoma for 16 seasons and has won at least ten games 12 times. As a result, every winter he is linked to job openings at other schools.
2014 Salary: $US5,006,000
Potential bonuses: $US750,000
2014 record: 7-5
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 0
One thing to know: Kevin Sumlin is the classic example of a coach who combined a little bit of success with flirtations from other schools and the NFL and turned it into a nice contract extension. Considering the school's wealthy fanbase, the abundance of high school football talent in Texas, and playing in the SEC, you can make a case that Sumlin has the best job in college football.
2014 Salary: $US5,000,270
Potential bonuses: $US1,000,000
2014 record: 6-6
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 2
One thing to know: Charlie Strong was tenth on this list last year at Louisville when he made $US3.74 million. He replaced Mack Brown at Texas who was no. 2 on this list last year.
2014 Salary: $US4,536,640
Potential bonuses: $US550,000
2014 record: 11-1
National championships: 2
Conference championships: 4
One thing to know: Urban Meyer's .842 career winning percentage as a coach is third all-time behind only Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
2014 Salary: $US4,369,582
Potential bonuses: $US700,000
2014 record: 8-4
National championships: 1
Conference championships: 2
One thing to know: As recently as 2007, Les Miles was making just $US1.8 million as the head coach at LSU.
2014 Salary: $US4,300,000
Potential bonuses: $US1,000,000
2014 record: 6-6
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 0
One thing to know: James Franklin has only been a head coach for four seasons, turning three good seasons at Vanderbilt into a lucrative job at a school where they now have to overpay and take a chance.
2014 Salary: $US4,075,000
Potential bonuses: $US1,750,000
2014 record: 7-5
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 2
One thing to know: Kirk Ferentz has now been the coach at Iowa for 16 season despite several disappointing seasons. Ferentz is the exception to the rule in today's college football world where most power-conference schools show far less patience than what has been afforded Ferentz.
2014 Salary: $US4,016,900
Potential bonuses: $US1,700,000
2014 record: 6-6
National championships: 1
Conference championships: 7
One thing to know: Steve Spurrier shows just how much coaches salaries have skyrocketed in recent years as he was making just $US1.3 million when he was first hired at South Carolina in 2005 despite having already won a national championship at Florida.
2014 Salary: $US4,008,150
Potential bonuses: $US0
2014 record: 10-1
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 5
One thing to know: It can be argued that no current coach has done more for his school than Gary Patterson, taking a mediocre team in a low-revenue conference (WAC) and building a program that regularly wins ten games and ultimately helping the school to join the money-making Big 12 conference in 2012. As a result, Patterson's salary has jumped from $US952,000 in 2006 to more than $US4 million per year now.
2014 Salary: $US3,854,500
Potential bonuses: $US1,400,000
2014 record: 8-4
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 2
One thing to know: Two years ago Gus Malzahn was making $US860,000 as the head coach at Arkansas State. But in his first season at Auburn he led the Tigers to the BCS championship game and the school rewarded him with a new contract.
2014 Salary: $US3,681,720
Potential bonuses: $US1,175,000
2014 record: 8-5
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 5
One thing to know: Chris Peterson built a powerful football program at little Boise State. But ultimately, his salary topped out at just $US2.2 million and Boise State couldn't compete with the big budget of a school like Washington in a power conference.
2014 Salary: $US3,591,667
Potential bonuses: $US1,275,000
2014 record: 12-0
National championships: 1
Conference championships: 2
One thing to know: After serving as an assistant coach under the legendary Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher has returned Florida State to dominance as an annual championship contender. He will almost certainly be much higher on this list next year.
2014 Salary: $US3,500,000
Potential bonuses: $US550,000
2014 record: 5-6
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 1
One thing to know: Mike Gundy has been the head coach at Oklahoma State since 2005, but that may soon come to an end. Recent reports say their is a feud between Gundy and super booster Boone Pickens which could lead to Gundy coaching elsewhere next year.
2014 Salary: $US3,400,000
Potential bonuses: $US1,825,000
2014 record: 10-2
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 1
One thing to know: Gary Pinkel jumped from the 20th highest-paid coach a year ago, receiving a new contract after taking Missouri to the SEC championship game.
2014 Salary: $US3,314,000
Potential bonuses: $US1,000,000
2014 record: 9-3
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 2
One thing to know: Georgia has finished the season ranked among the top ten teams five times in Richt's 15 years as head coach. However, they have finished in the top ten just once since 2007 and have finished unranked three times during that span.
2014 Salary: $US3,298,500
Potential bonuses: $US2,125,000
2014 record: 10-2
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 4
One thing to know: Three years after being fired by Michigan, Rich Rodriguez has built Arizona into a championship contender and Michigan is once again looking for a head coach.
2014 Salary: $US3,250,000
Potential bonuses: $US930,000
2014 record: 9-3
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 0
One thing to know: Last year, in just his second season as the Bruins' head coach, Jim Mora led UCLA to their first 10-win season since 2005 and was rewarded with a 6-year extension and a nearly 50% raise.
2014 Salary: $US3,214,000
Potential bonuses: $US700,000
2014 record: 6-6
National championships: 0
Conference championships: 3
One thing to know: After a strong run at Wisconsin that included two trips to the Rose Bowl and three top-10 finishes, things have gone less than smoothly for Bret Bielema since being wooed to the SEC with a big contract. Of course, Bielema is just the 8th-highest-paid coach in the SEC so Arkansas' 9-15 record under Bielema is about right.
