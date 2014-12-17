The 20 Highest-Paid Coaches In College Basketball

The most successful coach in college basketball is Mike Krzyzewski. He is also the highest-paid coach and it is not even close.

Using data compiled by USAToday.com, here are the highest-paid college basketball coaches.

#1 Mike Krzyzewski, Duke -- $9.7 million 2014-15 Salary: $US9,682,032 Potential bonuses: $US0 National championships: 4 Final Fours: 11 Conference championships: 12 One thing to know: Coach K is the highest-paid college coach in any sport, making nearly $US4 million more than any other basketball coach and about $US2.5 million more than Nick Saban makes ($US7.2 million) as the highest-paid college football coach. #2 Rick Pitino, Louisville -- $5.8 million 2014-15 Salary: $US5,758,338 Potential bonuses: $US775,000 National championships: 2 Final Fours: 7 Conference championships: 10 One thing to know: Rick Pitino is one of three coaches on this list with more than one national championship on his resume and the only coach to do it at more than one school, having won in 1996 with Kentucky and in 2013 with Louisville. #3 John Calipari, Kentucky -- $5.5 million 2014-15 Salary: $US5,511,381 Potential bonuses: $US850,000 National championships: 1 Final Fours: 5 Conference championships: 14 One thing to know: John Calipari began his coaching career as an assistant at Kansas where he served under legendary coach Larry Brown. After a stint as the head coach of the New Jersey Nets in the NBA, he once again served as an assistant for Brown with the Philadelphia 76ers for one season (1999-2000). #4 Bill Self, Kansas -- $5.0 million 2014-15 Salary: $US4,960,763 Potential bonuses: $US525,000 National championships: 1 Final Fours: 2 Conference championships: 16 One thing to know: The last time a Bill Self-led team finished outside of the top 16 in the final AP poll of the season was in his final season at Tulsa (1999-2000) and that team went 32-5 and finished at no. 18. In 14 seasons since, Self's teams have finished in the top 6 six times. #5 Billy Donovan, Florida -- $3.9 million 2014-15 Salary: $US3,905,964 Potential bonuses: $US454,000 National championships: 2 Final Fours: 4 Conference championships: 8 One thing to know: Bill Donovan joins Mike Krzyzewski and Rick Pitino as the only coaches on this list with multiple national championships, having won back-to-back titles in 2005-06 and 2006-07. Donovan has been at Florida since 1996. Among schools in the power conferences, only three coaches (Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, and Tom Izzo) have been at their current school longer. #6 Tom Izzo, Michigan State -- $3.9 million Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo stands with the team mascot during practice for the NCAA men's Final Four basketball championship in Detroit, Michigan, April 3, 2009. 2014-15 Salary: $US3,893,954 Potential bonuses: $US350,000 National championships: 1 Final Fours: 6 Conference championships: 7 One thing to know: Only Mike Krzyzewski (11) and Rick Pitino (7) have taken teams to more Final Fours than Tom Izzo. But so far, Michigan State has just one championship under Izzo. #7 Steve Alford, UCLA -- $3.5 million 2014-15 Salary: $US3,473,973 Potential bonuses: $US270,000 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 0 Conference championships: 4 One thing to know: Steve Alford is the highest-paid coach without a championship on his resume. In fact, Alford has never led a team past the Sweet 16. #8 Thad Matta, Ohio State -- $3.3 million 2014-15 Salary: $US3,282,000 Potential bonuses: $US410,000 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 2 Conference championships: 8 One thing to know: Thad Matta's Ohio State teams have twice been the top-ranked team in the country entering the NCAA tournament. But Ohio State has yet to cut down the nets after a championship game under Matta. #9 Josh Pastner, Memphis -- $2.7 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,650,000 Potential bonuses: $US710,000 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 0 Conference championships: 2 One thing to know:Josh Pastner played under Lute Olson at Arizona and then served as an assistant for Olson for several years. Pastner was named the head coach at Memphis in 2009 when he was just 31 years old. #10 Sean Miller, Arizona -- $2.6 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,627,806 Potential bonuses: $US985,000 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 0 Conference championships: 5 One thing to know: Sean Miller made a name for himself when he took Xavier to the NCAA tournament four years in a row before being hired at Arizona. Last year, Arizona was a no. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, getting knocked out in the Elite 8. #11 Rick Barnes, Texas -- $2.6 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,550,000 Potential bonuses: $US790,000 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 1 Conference championships: 3 One thing to know: Rick Barnes has taken three difference schools (Texas, Clemson, Providence) to the NCAA tournament including 19 out of the last 20 seasons. #12 John Beilein, Michigan -- $2.5 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,498,242 Potential bonuses: $US275,000 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 1 Conference championships: 4 One thing to know: John Beilein has taken four different schools (Michigan, West Virginia, Richmond, Canisius) to the NCAA tournament. In 2013, Michigan reached the championship game where they lost to Louisville. #13 Jay Wright, Villanova -- $2.5 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,489,332 Potential bonuses: $US0 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 1 Conference championships: 4 One thing to know: One of Jay Wright's first coaching jobs was as an assistant for legendary Villanova coach Rollie Massimino for several seasons. After leading Hofstra to consecutive NCAA tournament bids, he took over at Villanova in 2001. In 2009, Villanova reached the Final Four. #14 Travis Ford, Oklahoma State -- $2.5 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,450,000 Potential bonuses: $US0 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 0 Conference championships: 1 One thing to know: Ford had only reached the NCAA tournament once in eight seasons as a division I coach prior to being hired by Oklahoma State in 2008. He is yet to advance past the tournament's second round with Oklahoma State. #15 Jamie Dixon, Pittsburgh -- $2.4 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,445,682 Potential bonuses: $US0 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 0 Conference championships: 2 One thing to know: Jamie Dixon had never been a head coach at the division I level prior to being hired at Pittsburgh in 2003. Pittsburgh is yet to reach a Final Four under Dixon but has shown glimpses of becoming a top program. In his first 11 seasons, Pittsburgh has been ranked in the top ten of the AP poll at least once in eight of those seasons. #16 Bo Ryan, Wisconsin -- $2.4 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,413,500 Potential bonuses: $US400,000 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 1 Conference championships: 3 One thing to know: Bo Ryan is in his 14th season as head coach at Wisconsin. Last year's team was his first to reach the Final Four and was a popular pick to return this season. #17 Tony Bennett, Virginia -- $2.3 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,291,100 Potential bonuses: $US1,400,000 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 0 Conference championships: 1 One thing to know: After a rough start, Tony Bennett finally has Virginia knocking on the door of greatness again, winning 30 games last year and reaching the Sweet 16. This year's team was a preseason top-10 pick. #18 Lon Kruger, Oklahoma -- $2.2 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,200,000 Potential bonuses: $US270,000 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 1 Conference championships: 2 One thing to know: Lon Kruger has been a head coach for 29 seasons and has racked up 887 wins in his career. His best season came in 1993-94 when he led Florida to the Final Four. #19 Scott Drew, Baylor -- $2.1 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,133,120 Potential bonuses: $US0 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 0 Conference championships: 1 One thing to know: Scott Drew has led Baylor to one Sweet 16 and two Elite 8s in the last five seasons. #20 Mark Gottfried, North Carolina State -- $2.0 million 2014-15 Salary: $US2,009,000 Potential bonuses: $US1,328,250 National championships: 0 Final Fours: 0 Conference championships: 5 One thing to know: In 11 seasons as the coach at Alabama, Mark Gottfried reached the NCAA tournament just five times. Since joining NC State, Gottfried has reached the tournament in all three seasons.

