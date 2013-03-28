The 10 Highest-Paid Fortune 500 CEOs

As stressful as it is to be CEO, the rewards are pretty solid, especially when the stock market’s strong and companies are sitting on lots of cash. According to USA Today, median pay is up 9 per cent from last year.



USA Today looked at the 170 Fortune 500 companies that had filed proxy statements as of March 22nd, and that had a CEO that served for the entirety of fiscal 2012.

16 CEOs managed to pass the $20 million mark, and a couple managed to break $30 million. One tech CEO saw a massive 81 per cent jump in their compensation.

Here are the top 10 from USA Today’s list. “Stock options” refers to the list’s estimated fair value for stock and options granted during the year.

