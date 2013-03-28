The 10 Highest-Paid Fortune 500 CEOs

Max Nisen
Howard Schultz

As stressful as it is to be CEO, the rewards are pretty solid, especially when the stock market’s strong and companies are sitting on lots of cash. According to USA Today, median pay is up 9 per cent from last year. 

USA Today looked at the 170 Fortune 500 companies that had filed proxy statements as of March 22nd, and that had a CEO that served for the entirety of fiscal 2012. 

16 CEOs managed to pass the $20 million mark, and a couple managed to break $30 million. One tech CEO saw a massive 81 per cent jump in their compensation. 

Here are the top 10 from USA Today’s list. “Stock options” refers to the list’s estimated fair value for stock and options granted during the year. 

#10: United Technologies CEO Louis Chênevert — $21,790,084

Total pay: $21,790,084

Stock options: $14,833,283

Change from 2011: Down 5 per cent

2012 stock return: 15 per cent

Source: USA Today

#9: Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank — $22,601,824

Total pay: $22,601,824

Stock options: $20,325,060

Change from 2011: Up 21 per cent

2012 stock return: 37 per cent

Source: USA Today

#8: Lockheed Martin CEO Robert Stevens — $23,845,459

Total pay: $23,845,459

Stock options: $7,200,001

Change from 2011: Up 16 per cent

2012 stock return: 19 per cent

Source: USA Today

#7: Outgoing Tyco International CEO Edward Breen — $23,902,734

Total pay: $23,902,734

Stock options: $12,196,281

Change from 2011: Up 45 per cent

2012 stock return: 39 per cent

Source: USA Today

#6: American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault — $28,012,789

Total pay: $28,012,789

Stock options: $21,024,892

Change from 2011: Up 25 per cent

2012 stock return: 22 per cent

Source: USA Today

#5: Occidental Petroleum CEO Stephen Chazen — $28,519,053

Total pay: $28,519,053

Stock options: $17,795,076

Change from 2011: NA

2012 stock return: -16 per cent

Source: USA Today

#4: Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz — $28,909,773

Total pay: $28,909,773

Stock options: $24,897,848

Change from 2011: Up 80 per cent

2012 stock return: 38 per cent

Source: USA Today

#3: eBay CEO John Donahoe — $29,705,081

Total pay: $29,705,081

Stock options: $25,729,962

Change from 2011: Up 81 per cent

2012 stock return: 68 per cent

Source: USA Today

#2: Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman — $33,396,104

Total pay: $33,396,104

Stock options: $18,126,741

Change from 2011: Down 22 per cent

2012 stock return: 41 per cent

Source: USA Today

#1: Disney CEO Robert Iger — $37,103,208

Total pay: $37,103,208

Stock options: $17,282,508

Change from 2011: Up 18 per cent

2012 stock return: 73 per cent

Source: USA Today

See who tops the rich list

The 15 Richest CEOs In The World

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.