The 10 Highest-Paid Fortune 500 CEOs

As stressful as it is to be CEO, the rewards are pretty solid, especially when the stock market’s strong and companies are sitting on lots of cash. According to USA Today, median pay is up 9 per cent from last year.
USA Today looked at the 170 Fortune 500 companies that had filed proxy statements as of March 22nd, and that had a CEO that served for the entirety of fiscal 2012.
16 CEOs managed to pass the $20 million mark, and a couple managed to break $30 million. One tech CEO saw a massive 81 per cent jump in their compensation.
Here are the top 10 from USA Today’s list. “Stock options” refers to the list’s estimated fair value for stock and options granted during the year.
Total pay: $21,790,084
Stock options: $14,833,283
Change from 2011: Down 5 per cent
2012 stock return: 15 per cent
Source: USA Today
Total pay: $22,601,824
Stock options: $20,325,060
Change from 2011: Up 21 per cent
2012 stock return: 37 per cent
Source: USA Today
Total pay: $23,845,459
Stock options: $7,200,001
Change from 2011: Up 16 per cent
2012 stock return: 19 per cent
Source: USA Today
Total pay: $23,902,734
Stock options: $12,196,281
Change from 2011: Up 45 per cent
2012 stock return: 39 per cent
Source: USA Today
Total pay: $28,012,789
Stock options: $21,024,892
Change from 2011: Up 25 per cent
2012 stock return: 22 per cent
Source: USA Today
Total pay: $28,519,053
Stock options: $17,795,076
Change from 2011: NA
2012 stock return: -16 per cent
Source: USA Today
Total pay: $28,909,773
Stock options: $24,897,848
Change from 2011: Up 80 per cent
2012 stock return: 38 per cent
Source: USA Today
Total pay: $29,705,081
Stock options: $25,729,962
Change from 2011: Up 81 per cent
2012 stock return: 68 per cent
Source: USA Today
Total pay: $33,396,104
Stock options: $18,126,741
Change from 2011: Down 22 per cent
2012 stock return: 41 per cent
Source: USA Today
Total pay: $37,103,208
Stock options: $17,282,508
Change from 2011: Up 18 per cent
2012 stock return: 73 per cent
Source: USA Today
