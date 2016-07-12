Beyoncé and Jay Z are the highest-paid celebrity couple -- here's how much they make

It seems Jennifer Lawrence was right.
Beyoncé and Jay Z are the king and queen of America, at least when it comes to couple earning status.
The two music superstars are this year’s highest-paid celebrity couple, with $107.5 million in earnings between them this past year, according to Forbes‘ Celebrity 100 list.
Beyoncé ranked No. 34 on Forbes’ 2016 list with $54 million, while Jay Z’s $53.5 million earning got him a spot at No. 36.
It seems like “Lemonade” paid off.
Forbes also noted that the couple and their daughter Blue Ivy moved into a home reportedly worth $45 million that has six bedrooms, a spa, an art studio, and an Olympic-sized pool.
