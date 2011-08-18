These 10 Authors Are The Highest Paid In The World

With the increasing popularity of Kindles, iPads, Nooks, and other e-readers, book sales have gone down since 2010.



Hardcover books were once a golden ticket, but recently, sales have gone down more than 23%.

Since the beginning of the Harry Potter craze, J.K. Rowling has always been one of the highest-earning authors in the world.

Shockingly, she didn’t make this year’s top 10.

While other authors have been able to stay on top by converting their books into e-books, Rowling will not be doing so until later this year, and earned much less money this past year than many other best-selling authors.

Forbes investigated and compiled a list of the world’s top earning authors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.