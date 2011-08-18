These 10 Authors Are The Highest Paid In The World

With the increasing popularity of Kindles, iPads, Nooks, and other e-readers, book sales have gone down since 2010. 

Hardcover books were once a golden ticket, but recently, sales have gone down more than 23%.

Since the beginning of the Harry Potter craze, J.K. Rowling has always been one of the highest-earning authors in the world. 

Shockingly, she didn’t make this year’s top 10.

While other authors have been able to stay on top by converting their books into e-books, Rowling will not be doing so until later this year, and earned much less money this past year than many other best-selling authors.

Forbes investigated and compiled a list of the world’s top earning authors.

#10 Nicholas Sparks- $16 Million

#9 Jeff Kinney- $17 Million

#8 John Grisham- $18 Million

#7 Dean Koontz- $19 Million

#5 Rick Riordan- $21 Million

#5 Stephenie Meyer- $21 Million

#4 Janet Evanovich- $22 Million

#3 Stephen King- $28 Million

#2 Danielle Steel- $35 Million

#1 James Patterson- $84 Million

