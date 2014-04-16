The 25 Highest-Paid Athletes In The World

Floyd Mayweather Jr. made at least $US73.5 million in 2013 for his two boxing matches making him the highest-paid athlete in the world according to ESPN the Magazine.
This list differs than the list put out each year by Forbes.com, which includes both salaries and endorsements.
Aaron Rodgers is the highest-paid among the “Big 4” North American sports leagues, taking home $US40 million in 2013, including a $US35 million signing bonus as part of his new contract.
Here are the 25 highest-paid from 2013:
1. Floyd Mayweather Jr (boxing) — $US73.5 million
2. Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer) — $US50.2 million
3. Lionel Messi (soccer) — $US50.1 million
4. Aaron Rodgers (football) — $US40.0 million
5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (soccer) — $US35.0 million
6. Matthew Stafford (football) — $US31.5 million
7. Tom Brady (football) — $US31.0 million
8. Kobe Bryant (basketball) — $US30.5 million
9t. Matt Ryan (football) — $US30.0 million
9t. Joe Flacco (football) — $US30.0 million
11. Zack Greinke (baseball) — $US28.0 million
12t. Fernando Alonso (F1 racing) — $US27.5 million
12t. Lewis Hamilton (F1 racing) — $US27.5 million
14. Tony Romo (football) — $US26.5 million
15. Wayne Rooney (soccer) — $US26.0 million
16t. Ryan Howard (baseball) — $US25.0 million
16t. Calvin Johnson (football) — $US25.0 million
16t. Cliff Lee (baseball) — $US25.0 million
16t. Peyton Manning (football) — $US25.0 million
20t. Robinson Cano (baseball) — $US24.0 million
20t. Prince Fielder (baseball) — $US24.0 million
20t. Wladimir Klitschko (boxing) — $US24.0 million
23. Cole Hamels (baseball) — $US23.5 million
24. Mark Teixeira (baseball) — $US23.1 million
25t. Joe Mauer (baseball) — $US23.0 million
25t. Albert Pujols (baseball) — $US23.0 million
25t. CC Sabathia (baseball) — $US23.0 million
