The 25 Highest-Paid Athletes In The World

Floyd Mayweather Jr. made at least $US73.5 million in 2013 for his two boxing matches making him the highest-paid athlete in the world according to ESPN the Magazine.

This list differs than the list put out each year by Forbes.com, which includes both salaries and endorsements.

Aaron Rodgers is the highest-paid among the “Big 4” North American sports leagues, taking home $US40 million in 2013, including a $US35 million signing bonus as part of his new contract.

Here are the 25 highest-paid from 2013:

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr (boxing) — $US73.5 million

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer) — $US50.2 million

3. Lionel Messi (soccer) — $US50.1 million

4. Aaron Rodgers (football) — $US40.0 million

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (soccer) — $US35.0 million

6. Matthew Stafford (football) — $US31.5 million

7. Tom Brady (football) — $US31.0 million

8. Kobe Bryant (basketball) — $US30.5 million

9t. Matt Ryan (football) — $US30.0 million

9t. Joe Flacco (football) — $US30.0 million

11. Zack Greinke (baseball) — $US28.0 million

12t. Fernando Alonso (F1 racing) — $US27.5 million

12t. Lewis Hamilton (F1 racing) — $US27.5 million

14. Tony Romo (football) — $US26.5 million

15. Wayne Rooney (soccer) — $US26.0 million

16t. Ryan Howard (baseball) — $US25.0 million

16t. Calvin Johnson (football) — $US25.0 million

16t. Cliff Lee (baseball) — $US25.0 million

16t. Peyton Manning (football) — $US25.0 million

20t. Robinson Cano (baseball) — $US24.0 million

20t. Prince Fielder (baseball) — $US24.0 million

20t. Wladimir Klitschko (boxing) — $US24.0 million

23. Cole Hamels (baseball) — $US23.5 million

24. Mark Teixeira (baseball) — $US23.1 million

25t. Joe Mauer (baseball) — $US23.0 million

25t. Albert Pujols (baseball) — $US23.0 million

25t. CC Sabathia (baseball) — $US23.0 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.