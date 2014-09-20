What The Highest-Paid Athletes Make Per Game In Different Sports

Pitcher Zack Greinke is the highest-paid player in North American team sports as he will make $US26 million this season. But if we consider the length of the Major League Baseball season things look a lot different.

Of the highest-paid players in each of the five major North American sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS), Greinke’s per game pay ($160,494) actually ranks last. However, it is at least in the same neighbourhood as the NHL’s Shea Weber ($170,732) and MLS’s Michael Bradley ($176,471).

Meanwhile, nobody makes more per game than Jay Cutler of the Chicago Bears who will make more than $US1 million for each game played this season.

