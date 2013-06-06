The 20 Highest-Paid Athletes In The World

Tony Manfred
tiger woods 2006 british open

Forbes just released its list of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world in the last year.

Tiger Woods is back on top after after a one-year absence. He made $78.1 million in the last year thanks to his dramatic rise back to the top of the golf world

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was #1 last year.

10 of the 20 highest-paid athletes play “Big 4” American sports (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL).

Maria Sharapova is the highest-paid female athlete on the list. She came in just outside the top 20 (#22), making $29 million.

Here’s the top 20:

  1. Tiger Woods (golf) — $78.1 million
  2. Roger Federer (tennis) — $71.5 million
  3. Kobe Bryant (basketball) — $61.9 million
  4. LeBron James (basketball) — $59.8 million
  5. Drew Brees (football) — $51 million
  6. Aaron Rodgers (football) — $49 million
  7. Phil Mickelson (golf) — $48.7 million
  8. David Beckham (soccer) — $47.2 million
  9. Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer) — $44 million
  10. Lionel Messi (soccer) — $41.3 million
  11. Tom Brady (football) — $38.3 million
  12. Derrick Rose (basketball) — $37.4 million
  13. Joe Flacco (football) — $36.8 million
  14. Floyd Mayweather (boxing) — $34 million
  15. Manny Pacquiao (boxing) — $34 million
  16. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (cricket) — $31.5 million
  17. Kevin Durant (basketball) — $30.9 million
  18. Alex Rodriguez (baseball) — $30.3 million
  19. Fernando Alonso (auto racing) — $30 million
  20. Peyton Manning (football) — $30 million

