The 20 Highest-Paid Athletes In The World

Forbes just released its list of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world in the last year.



Tiger Woods is back on top after after a one-year absence. He made $78.1 million in the last year thanks to his dramatic rise back to the top of the golf world.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was #1 last year.

10 of the 20 highest-paid athletes play “Big 4” American sports (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL).

Maria Sharapova is the highest-paid female athlete on the list. She came in just outside the top 20 (#22), making $29 million.

Here’s the top 20:

Tiger Woods (golf) — $78.1 million Roger Federer (tennis) — $71.5 million Kobe Bryant (basketball) — $61.9 million LeBron James (basketball) — $59.8 million Drew Brees (football) — $51 million Aaron Rodgers (football) — $49 million Phil Mickelson (golf) — $48.7 million David Beckham (soccer) — $47.2 million Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer) — $44 million Lionel Messi (soccer) — $41.3 million Tom Brady (football) — $38.3 million Derrick Rose (basketball) — $37.4 million Joe Flacco (football) — $36.8 million Floyd Mayweather (boxing) — $34 million Manny Pacquiao (boxing) — $34 million Mahendra Singh Dhoni (cricket) — $31.5 million Kevin Durant (basketball) — $30.9 million Alex Rodriguez (baseball) — $30.3 million Fernando Alonso (auto racing) — $30 million Peyton Manning (football) — $30 million

Check out the entire list here

