The 20 Highest-Paid Athletes In The World

Forbes just released its list of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world in the last year.
Tiger Woods is back on top after after a one-year absence. He made $78.1 million in the last year thanks to his dramatic rise back to the top of the golf world.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. was #1 last year.
10 of the 20 highest-paid athletes play “Big 4” American sports (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL).
Maria Sharapova is the highest-paid female athlete on the list. She came in just outside the top 20 (#22), making $29 million.
Here’s the top 20:
- Tiger Woods (golf) — $78.1 million
- Roger Federer (tennis) — $71.5 million
- Kobe Bryant (basketball) — $61.9 million
- LeBron James (basketball) — $59.8 million
- Drew Brees (football) — $51 million
- Aaron Rodgers (football) — $49 million
- Phil Mickelson (golf) — $48.7 million
- David Beckham (soccer) — $47.2 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer) — $44 million
- Lionel Messi (soccer) — $41.3 million
- Tom Brady (football) — $38.3 million
- Derrick Rose (basketball) — $37.4 million
- Joe Flacco (football) — $36.8 million
- Floyd Mayweather (boxing) — $34 million
- Manny Pacquiao (boxing) — $34 million
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni (cricket) — $31.5 million
- Kevin Durant (basketball) — $30.9 million
- Alex Rodriguez (baseball) — $30.3 million
- Fernando Alonso (auto racing) — $30 million
- Peyton Manning (football) — $30 million
