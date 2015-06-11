The 20 highest-paid athletes in the world

They don’t call him “Money” for nothing. Forbes released it’s 2015 rendition of the top-100 highest-paid athletes in the world on Wednesday, and for the second straight year boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. topped the list, earning just $US13 million less than the next three athletes combined.
Mayweather made over $US200 million from his historic fight against Manny Pacquiao. Thanks to the fight generating nearly $US600 million worth of revenue, Pacquiao actually comes in at second, albeit a distant second, on the list. He was the 11th highest-paid athlete in 2014.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Roger Federer finished 3rd, 4th, and 5th respectively in the rankings that include both earnings and endorsements. This means that not a single player from the three major sports in the United States — football, basketball, and baseball — cracked the top-5.
LeBron James is the highest-paid basketball player at 6th, trailing Federer by just $US2.2 million. Ben Roethlisberger, surprisingly, is the highest-paid football player, coming in at 11. And Jon Lester is the highest paid baseball player at 19.
For the sixth straight year, tennis star Maria Sharapova ($US29.7 million) ranks as the highest-paid female athlete, finishing 26th overall.
Here’s the top-20:
- Floyd Mayweather Jr. (boxing): $US300 million
- Manny Pacquiao (boxing): $US160 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): $US79.6 million
- Lionel Messi (soccer): $US73.8 million
- Roger Federer (tennis): $US67 million
- LeBron James (basketball): $US64.8 million
- Kevin Durant (basketball): $US54.1 million
- Phil Mickelson (golf): $US50.8 million
- Tiger Woods (golf): $US50.6 million
- Kobe Bryant (basketball): $US49.5 million
- Ben Roethlisberger (football): $US48.9 million
- Rory McIlroy (golf): $US48.3 million
- Novak Djokovic (tennis): $US48.2 million
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic (soccer): $US39.1 million
- Lewis Hamilton (racing): $US39 million
- Ndamukong Suh (football): $US38.6 million
- Fernando Alonso (racing): $US35.5 million
- Gareth Bale (soccer): $US35 million
- Jon Lester (baseball): $US34.1 million
- Derrick Rose (basketball): $US33.9 million
