The 10 Highest-Paid Athletes In The World

Forbes has released its newest list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes, and for the first time since 2001, Tiger Woods is not on top of the list.Floyd Mayweather, currently incarcerated, is the biggest earner in all of sports — with $85 million dollars earned from his last two fights.

Tiger fell all the way to third place, and there are few more surprises in the top 10 as well.

According to Forbes, the 100 highest earners made $2.6 billion collectively during the past 12 months.

10. Peyton Manning

Total earnings: $42.4 million

Salary/winnings: $32.4 million

Endorsements: $10 million

9. Cristiano Ronaldo

Total earnings: $42.5 million

Salary/winnings: $20.5 million

Endorsements: $22 million

8. David Beckham

Total earnings: $46 million

Salary/winnings: $9 million

Endorsements: $37 million

7. Phil Mickelson

Total earnings: $47.8 million

Salary/winnings: $4.8 million

Endorsements: $43 million

6. Kobe Bryant

Total earnings: $52.3 million

Salary/winnings: $20.3 million

Endorsements: $32 million

5. Roger Federer

Total earnings: $52.7 million

Salary/winnings: $7.7 million

Endorsements: $45 million

4. LeBron James

Total earnings: $53 million

Salary/winnings: $13 million

Endorsements: $40 million

3. Tiger Woods

Total earnings: $59.4 million

Salary/winnings: $4.4 million

Endorsements: $55 million

2. Manny Pacquiao

Total earnings: $62 million

Salary/winnings: $56 million

Endorsements: $6 million

1. Floyd Mayweather

Total earnings: $85 million

Salary/winnings: $85 million

Endorsements: $0

