The 10 Highest Paid Assistant Coaches In College Football

USA Today has compiled a list of the top-paid assistants in college football, all of whom make over $500,000 a year.



Assistant coaches receive a minute fraction of the attention that head coaches and players get — and almost none of the credit — but they can be just as important to their team’s success.

On this list are the men that led three of the country’s top eight defenses and its seventh best offence.

That’s why some of these guys were paid even more than Division I head coaches in 2010.

