The 10 Highest Paid Assistant Coaches In College Football

Kevin Baumer
USA Today has compiled a list of the top-paid assistants in college football, all of whom make over $500,000 a year.

Assistant coaches receive a minute fraction of the attention that head coaches and players get — and almost none of the credit — but they can be just as important to their team’s success.

On this list are the men that led three of the country’s top eight defenses and its seventh best offence

That’s why some of these guys were paid even more than Division I head coaches in 2010. 

#10 Tyrone Nix, Mississippi Defensive Coordinator -- $500,000

#9 Gus Malzahn, Auburn Offensive Coordinator -- $500,000

#8 Justin Wilcox, Tennessee Defensive Coordinator -- $600,000

#7 Norm Chow, UCLA Offensive Coordinator -- $640,000

#6 Nick Holt, Washington Defensive Coordinator -- $650,004

#5 Kevin Steele, Clemson Defensive Coordinator -- $681,000

#4 John Chavis, LSU Defensive Coordinator -- $700,000

#3 Ellis Johnson, South Carolina Defensive Coordinator -- $706,650

#2 Todd Grantham, Georgia Defensive Coordinator -- $760,600

#1 Kirby Smart, Alabama Defensive Coordinator -- $762,350

The Old No. 1, Will Muschamp, has finally moved on to bigger and better things.

He made $907,000 as Texas' Defensive Coordinator. Now he's the head coach at the University of Florida.

