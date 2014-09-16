The Highest-Paid Actors On US Television This Season

Now that it’s September, it’s time for favourites like “The Big Bang Theory” and “Modern Family” to return to TV along with a list of new shows.
Which casts are making the most money?
TV Guide recently released its annual salary report highlighting the paychecks of dozens of actors and TV personalities.
Salaries are estimated by looking at an actor’s reported pay per episode and combining it with the number of episodes set for the upcoming season.
See what Kate Walsh and Debra Messing are making to return to TV, plus the major salary bump for the cast of “The Big Bang Theory.”
Television Show: 'Homeland'
Season: 4
Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 12
Danes has won two Golden Globes and three Emmys for her role as Carrie Mathison on the Showtime series. Season four has a lot riding on it as the series tries to return to its glory days before the show began deviating from its original intention as a CIA show.
Television Show: 'Parks and Recreation'
Season: 7
Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode
For the show's final season, Poehler gets a reported $US50,000-per episode raise, but that's probably because the show was only given a 13-episode order. Unfortunately, this fall show won't return until midseason.
Television Show: 'Scandal'
Season: 4
Reported Salary: $US150,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 22
The third season of Shonda Rhimes' juicy drama received the show's highest ratings yet with 10.5 million tuning into the ABC show.
(TIE) 21. Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet: $US4.56 million
Television Show: 'Modern Family'
Season: 5
Reported Salary: $US190,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 24
The cast renewed their contracts in 2012 leading to a big pay raise. Ed O'Neill, who was previously making more than his other cast members, also reportedly received a raise and is making $US200,000 per episode.
Television Show: 'Last Man Standing'
Season: 4
Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: Each season has varied in episode length. Last year the show had 22 episodes.
The ABC comedy was on the bubble to be picked up for a fourth season. Ratings have dipped significantly since its premiere in 2011.
Television Show: 'The Middle'
Season: 5
Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 24
Last year, Heaton made a reported $US235,000 per episode.
Television Show: 'NCIS'
Season: 11
Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode
Weatherly recently signed a new deal with CBS Studios to return to the show for another two years and to produce new shows through his new production company, Solar Drive Productions.
Television Show: 'CSI'
Season: 15
Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 22
Danson replaced Laurence Fishburne on the popular CBS drama back in season 12.
Television Show: 'Bones'
Season: 10
Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 24
The series will return to its old Monday timeslot this fall, but, after nearly a decade, some wonder whether the show has worn its welcome.
Television Show: 'The Simpsons'
Season: 26
Reported Salary: $US300,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 22
The longest-running animated series is celebrating its 26th season with more than 550 episodes airing. Fans have 'Family Guy' and 'Futurama' crossover episodes to look forward to this fall.
Television Show: 'Grey's Anatomy'
Season: 11
Reported Salary: $US350,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 24
Sandra Oh left the long-running drama at the end of last season, leaving Pompeo and Dempsey as the two highest-earning actors on the cast. Both stars renewed their contracts for another two years earlier this year.
Television Show: 'The Mentalist'
Season: 7
Reported Salary: $US350,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 22
It's thought this may be the final season for the drama amid lower ratings and the fact that creator Bruno Heller is now overseeing new fall show 'Gotham.'
Television Show: 'Law & Order: SVU'
Season: 15
Reported Salary: $US400,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 24
Hargitay has been nominated eight times for a Primetime Emmy, winning once in 2006.
Television Show: 'NCIS'
Season: 12
Reported Salary: $US525,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 24
The most popular drama in the US for the past five years is also the most-watched show throughout the world. According to Variety, the show had over 57 million viewers in 2013. Harmon also serves as one of the show's executive producers.
Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'
Season: 12
Reported Salary: $US650,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 22
This will be the final season for the CBS comedy. An episode count hasn't officially been announced.
Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'
Season: 12
Reported Salary: $US750,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 22
Previously, Kutcher was the highest-paid actor on network television.
Television Show: 'The Big Bang Theory'
Season: 8
Reported Salary: $US1 million / episode
Episodes this season: 24
'The Big Bang Theory' cast received a big pay raise this year after renewing their contracts for seasons 8-10. The three stars previously made $325,000 per episode.
