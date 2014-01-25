Here Are The Salaries Of The Highest-Paid Business School Graduates Of 2013

An elite MBA might not mean quite as much as it used to, but graduates of top schools still make pretty hefty salaries.

For grads with good experience going into highly paid fields like finance and management consulting, the numbers can be truly eye-popping.

John Byrne of Poets & Quants, a website focused on top business schools, pored over the salary data released by b-schools to find the top offers from the best schools in the country. These numbers are actually conservative, since they are base salaries that don’t include signing bonuses, yearly bonuses, or equity awards.

Here are the top 10:

Northwestern (Kellogg): $US375,000

Pennsylvania (Wharton): $US350,000

Columbia Business School: $US310,000

Duke (Fuqua): $US260,000

Chicago (Booth): $250,000

INSEAD: $247,000*

NYU (Stern): $237,600

Stanford Graduate School of Business: $225,000

Harvard Business School: $222,000**

UCLA (Anderson): $200,000

(*INSEAD offers a one-year MBA from which people graduate in December, so this is 2012 data. **HBS only discloses the top 75th percentile of base salary.)

Not every graduate gets a big payday. The lowest reported salary, according to Byrne, was $US10,000 for a UCLA Anderson graduate. Still, it was for a job in private equity and venture capital, so there’s probably more money coming.

One graduate of Duke’s Fuqua school going into social enterprise will get $US24,000 a year. And one Stanford grad is taking a $US40,000-a-year job in “consumer products and services,” though Byrne points out that it’s likely a startup job with a hunk of equity attached.

In the end, salary largely depends on what you do with the degree.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.