The 10 Highest-Grossing Summer Movies Of 2014

Disney/Marvel ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is still going strong at the box office after a month in theatres.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is now officially the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office for the year, and until the next “Hunger Games” sequel is out in November, it will most likely stay in that position.

The quirky action comedy, the latest in a string of hits from Marvel Studios and Disney, has now made more than $US550 million worldwide

after topping the box office for several weekends in a row. It still has yet to open in China.

While “Guardians” was certainly huge, it wasn’t the biggest film of the summer. Now that the season is unofficially over, here are the biggest movies of the season. We’ve broken each film down by both its international and domestic revenues. Unsurprisingly, all but two films on the list have made more money overseas.

A few take aways:

Comedies were bigger at home than overseas.

The overall summer box office was down 15% due to a lack of notable big hits.

Fox dominated the summer with three very different sequels: superhero film “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and comedy “22 Jump Street.”

Paramount was the only studio to have a movie hit $US1 billion this year.

Though “Guardians” was huge at home, “22 Jump Street” had the best domestic revenue share stateside.

Universal Pictures doesn’t break the top ten. It’s highest-grossing movie of the year so far has been sci-fi flick “Lucy” starring Scarlett Johansson as a superhero ($270.2 million worldwide).

