The 10 Highest-Grossing Summer Movies Of 2014

Disney/Marvel Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt star in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

The summer 2014 box office may be down nearly 20%; however, it still managed to bring one billion dollar movie and two of the highest box-office openings August has ever seen (“Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”).

As the summer winds down, we’ve compiled the biggest movies of the season, breaking each film down by both its international and domestic revenues. Unsurprisingly, all but two films on the list have made more money overseas.

A few take aways:

Comedies were bigger at home than overseas.

Fox dominated the summer with three very different sequels: superhero film “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and comedy “22 Jump Street.”

Paramount was the only studio to have a movie hit $US1 billion this year.

Universal Pictures doesn’t break the top 10. It’s highest-grossing movie of the year so far has been comedy “Neighbours” ($264.7 million worldwide).

