The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies Of All Time

October 7 marks the date the

Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) adopted the film-rating system they still refer to today.

Back then, movies were rated G, M, R, or X. Of course, the M later became the PG we’re used to seeing today.

Over the past 45 years, the ratings system also came to include the PG-13 rating in 1984.

In honour of the anniversary of the film-rating system, we’ve compiled the highest-grossing R-rated movies.

Because they play to a smaller audience, R-rated movies usually don’t earn anywhere near as much as PG-13 films do.

Universal ‘Ted’ became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy last year after its theatrical release. A sequel has been announced for 2015.

It’s rare that you’ll find an R-rated movie make the list of highest-grossing movies at the end of the year.

Last year, 187 R-rated films brought in $US2.9 billion at theatres. Compare that to the $5.6 billion 124 PG-13 films made in ticket sales.

“Ted” snuck onto the list last year earning an impressive $US549 million worldwide.

What other R-rated movies have soared at the box office?

Here are the highest-grossing R-rated movies worldwide:

Note: the following numbers do not account for inflation.

1. “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003): $US742 million

2. “The Passion of the Christ” (2004): $US611.9 million

3. “The Hangover: Part II” (2011): $US586.8 million worldwide

4. “Ted” (2012): $US549.4 million

5. “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991): $US519 million

6. “Saving Private Ryan” (1998): $US481.8 million

7. “The Hangover” (2009): 467.5 million

8. “The Matrix” (1999): $US463.5 million

9. “Pretty Woman” (1990): $US463.4 million

10. “Gladiator” (2000): $US457.6 million

11. “300” (2007): $US456 million

12. “The Exorcist” (1973): $US441.3 million

13. “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (2003): $US433.4 million

14. “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003): $US427.3 million

15. “Django Unchained” (2012): $US425 million

And here are the top 10 domestic releases:

1. “The Passion of the Christ” (2004): $US379.8 million

2. “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003): $US281.6 million

3. “The Hangover” (2009): $US277.3 million

4. “The Hangover: Part II” (2011): $US254.5 million

5. “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984): $US234.8 million

6. “The Exorcist” (1973): $US232.9 million

7. “Ted” (2012): $US218.8 million

8. “Saving Private Ryan” (1998): $US216.5 million

9. “300” (2007): $US210.6 million

10. “Wedding Crashers” (2005) $US209.3 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.