The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies Of All Time

October 7 marks the date the
Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) adopted the film-rating system they still refer to today.
Back then, movies were rated G, M, R, or X. Of course, the M later became the PG we’re used to seeing today.
Over the past 45 years, the ratings system also came to include the PG-13 rating in 1984.
In honour of the anniversary of the film-rating system, we’ve compiled the highest-grossing R-rated movies.
Because they play to a smaller audience, R-rated movies usually don’t earn anywhere near as much as PG-13 films do.
It’s rare that you’ll find an R-rated movie make the list of highest-grossing movies at the end of the year.
Last year, 187 R-rated films brought in $US2.9 billion at theatres. Compare that to the $5.6 billion 124 PG-13 films made in ticket sales.
“Ted” snuck onto the list last year earning an impressive $US549 million worldwide.
What other R-rated movies have soared at the box office?
Here are the highest-grossing R-rated movies worldwide:
Note: the following numbers do not account for inflation.
1. “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003): $US742 million
2. “The Passion of the Christ” (2004): $US611.9 million
3. “The Hangover: Part II” (2011): $US586.8 million worldwide
4. “Ted” (2012): $US549.4 million
5. “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991): $US519 million
6. “Saving Private Ryan” (1998): $US481.8 million
7. “The Hangover” (2009): 467.5 million
8. “The Matrix” (1999): $US463.5 million
9. “Pretty Woman” (1990): $US463.4 million
10. “Gladiator” (2000): $US457.6 million
11. “300” (2007): $US456 million
12. “The Exorcist” (1973): $US441.3 million
13. “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (2003): $US433.4 million
14. “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003): $US427.3 million
15. “Django Unchained” (2012): $US425 million
And here are the top 10 domestic releases:
1. “The Passion of the Christ” (2004): $US379.8 million
2. “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003): $US281.6 million
3. “The Hangover” (2009): $US277.3 million
4. “The Hangover: Part II” (2011): $US254.5 million
5. “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984): $US234.8 million
6. “The Exorcist” (1973): $US232.9 million
7. “Ted” (2012): $US218.8 million
8. “Saving Private Ryan” (1998): $US216.5 million
9. “300” (2007): $US210.6 million
10. “Wedding Crashers” (2005) $US209.3 million
