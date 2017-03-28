Here are the 10 highest-grossing movies of all time

Have you been assuming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” or “Avatar” must be the biggest movie ever?

You’d be surprised. When adjusted for inflation to even the playing field, the top-earning films at the US box office include many old classics, from overall winner “Gone with the Wind” to a couple Steven Spielberg favourites and a Disney animation. Oh, and the original “Star Wars.”

Check out the biggest blockbusters at the box office in the chart above, which uses data from Box Office Mojo.

NOW WATCH: Actor Kal Penn shows scripts that reveal racial stereotypes Hollywood wanted him to play



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.