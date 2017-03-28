Here are the 10 highest-grossing movies of all time

Skye Gould, Paul Schrodt
Star wars: a new hope 1977Lucasfilm

Have you been assuming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” or “Avatar” must be the biggest movie ever?

You’d be surprised. When adjusted for inflation to even the playing field, the top-earning films at the US box office include many old classics, from overall winner “Gone with the Wind” to a couple Steven Spielberg favourites and a Disney animation. Oh, and the original “Star Wars.”

Check out the biggest blockbusters at the box office in the chart above, which uses data from Box Office Mojo.

Top 10 Biggest MoviesSkye Gould/Business Insider

