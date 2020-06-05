Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures Disney movies dominate the list.

The highest grossing movies don’t always receive the best reviews, but some money-makers from the past 10 years managed to get widespread critic approval.

We sorted the 20 highest-grossing movies (using Box Office Mojo) of the last decade in order of their Rotten Tomatoes scores, saving the best for last.

The scores range from a measly 48% to an impressive 97%.

Disney movies dominate with 14 out of the 20 top films, and mammoth MCU picture “Black Panther” tops the list.

Meanwhile, the lowest-rated movie is “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” with 48%, and the decade’s highest-grossing movie, “Avengers: Endgame,” comes in third.

Movies that make a killing at the box office don’t always hit home with film critics. In fact, a lot of blockbusters receive less than stellar reviews, and end up certified rotten on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 2010s, however, came along with a huge list of money-makers that the critics actually approved of.

Here, we’ve sorted the 20 highest-grossing movies (using Box Office Mojo) of the last decade in order of their Rotten Tomatoes scores, from lowest to highest.

“Black Panther,” the 10th highest-grossing movie of the 2010, comes out on top with a 97% critic score.

Meanwhile, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” comes last in this ranking with a measly 48%, while the highest-grossing film of the decade (and of all time), “Avengers: Endgame,” comes in third at 94%.

Here are the highest-grossing films of the last 10 years, ranked by critics.

Editorial note: All figures accurate as of the time of publishing.

20. 2018’s ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ was a disappointing fifth entry to the franchise.

Universal Pictures ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ was directed by J. A. Bayona.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.3 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 13th

The second entry to the “Jurassic World” franchise saw the (very) brief return of Jeff Goldblum to the film series, and a whole load of significant, permanent narrative decisions to the story.

In the film, dinosaurs now roam free in the United States, and cloning is much more of a plot point than anyone thought it would be.

Although it was a big draw for audiences, the score suggests film critics were far less enthusiastic about it.

19. Critics didn’t like Disney’s 2019 remake of ‘The Lion King’ as much as the animated original.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘The Lion King’ was directed by Jon Favreau.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.7 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 5th

Disney’s remakes of animated classics typically do well at the box office, and this was the fifth highest-grossing film of the 2010s. However, the remakes are hit and miss with critics, and “The Lion King” achieved a disappointing 53% compared to the animated original’s 93%.

Elton John, who wrote the music for the original and was not invited back for this remake, said that “the magic and joy were lost” in this version.Indeed, while the life-like animation worked well for “The Jungle Book,” it didn’t work quite as well here, leaving some polarised as to the success of the effects.

18. 2015’s ‘Minions’ wasn’t as warmly received as ‘Despicable Me,’ the movie it’s a spinoff of.

Universal Pictures ‘Minions’ was directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.2 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 19th

A surprise entry when it comes to the biggest box office hits of the 2010s for sure, “Minions” out-grossed several huge franchise blockbusters like “Aquaman,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Toy Story 4.” While its critic score didn’t match those hits, it was still better than “The Lion King” remake and the “Jurassic World” sequel.

The weird, yellow creatures first appeared in “Despicable Me,” which was a well-received, delightful surprise, earning 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. This spinoff shrewdly took advantage of the popularity of minions, but sorely missed Steve Carell’s Gru.

17. In 2017, ‘The Fate of the Furious’ was better received than most movies in the franchise.

Universal Pictures ‘The Fate of the Furious’ was directed by F. Gary Grey.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.2 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 17th

There are a couple of “Fast and Furious” movies on this list, and this eighth instalment is the latest one, not including the spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” or the upcoming ninth movie, which is delayed due to the coronavirus. It didn’t score too badly with critics, either, with 67% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, from “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Grey, was a deemed a fun entry to the “Fast and Furious” canon but not one of its absolute bests.

=15. ‘Jurassic World’ helped launch Chris Pratt into super-stardom in 2015.

Universal Pictures ‘Jurassic World’ was directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.7 billion.

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 4th

The long-awaited fourth movie in the “Jurassic Park” universe saw the attraction park at its successful height, with Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt as lead characters in place of the original movie’s trio of Laura Dern, Sam Neil, and Jeff Goldblum.

Pratt, who had just starred as Peter Quill in the MCU’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” was reliably great here, and had great chemistry with Bryce Dallas Howard. The new dinosaurs were enjoyably frightening, even if people missed the nostalgic practical effects of the original.

As expected, “Jurassic World” was a hit with audiences and is the fourth highest-grossing movie of the decade. It also achieved a decent Rotten Tomatoes score of 71% – the second highest of any “Jurassic” movie after Steven Spielberg’s original.

=15. Disney’s 2017 live-action remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was a success, but didn’t match its animated original.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was directed by Bill Condon.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.2 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 15th

This live-action remake fared better than “The Lion King” in terms of its Rotten Tomatoes score, coming in at 71%. However, it didn’t do quite as well at the box office.

Still, it finished in tied 15th place in both this list and the list of the decade’s biggest box-office hitters, making it a pretty solid entry.

Emma Watson was a solid Belle, while the eclectic voice cast, led by Ewan McGregor as Lumiere the candle, were magnificent. McGregror and co’s rendition of “Be Our Guest” was spine-tangling, while the period costume and set design were both Oscar-nomimated. Plus, Luke Evans was a revelation as Gaston.

14. In 2015, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ launched the Avengers into greater peril than ever against James Spader’s robotic villain.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ was directed by Joss Whedon.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.4 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 9th

The second “Avengers” movie couldn’t quite match up to its predeccesor in terms of Rotten Tomatoes score or box office returns, but it still performed solidly in both areas. It made the top 10 highest-grossing films of the 2010s, but only managed 14th in this critic-ranked list.

It wasn’t quite the blow-away success as the first Avengers, also directed by Joss Whedon, but that was a tough act to follow. Still, they managed to suitably change things up enough to make it stand apart, with the introduction of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver and Elizabeth Olson’s Scarlet Witch (a now-crucial player in the MCU).

13. The 2019 Disney sequel ‘Frozen II’ was just as popular with audiences as the first, but not quite as well-reviewed.

Walt Disney Studios ‘Frozen II’ was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Rotten Tomatoes score:77%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.4 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 8th

The sequel to Disney’s smash hit “Frozen” performed so well that it actually out-grossed its predeccesor, finishing six places above it in the list of the decade’s biggest money-makers.. However, its critic score on Rotten Tomatoes means it finishes lower than the first “Frozen” by five places.

“Frozen II” was always going to make a tremendous amount of money because of the popularity of the first movie, and while the first won two Oscars, this sequel was no slouch. It won best animated song for “Into the Unknown.”

12. 2013’s ‘Iron Man 3’ has the second best score of Tony Stark’s trilogy.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Iron Man 3’ was directed by Shane Black.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.2 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 18th

The third entry of Robert Downey Jr’s solo adventures as Tony Stark was by far the highest grossing of them all, but has only the second highest Rotten Tomatoes score. 2008’s “Iron Man” was the best reviewed, with a score of 94%.

This movie is still a tad devisive amongst Marvel fans, with the handling of the Mandarin character played by Ben Kingsley a point of criticism. We are likely going to see a new version of the Mandarin in the upcoming “Shang-Chi” movie, so “Iron Man 3” may still have a role to play in the MCU yet.

This movie still proved popular enough in theatres to become one of the biggest money-makers of the past 10 years, and popular enough with critics to finish 12th in this list.

11. ‘Furious 7,’ released in 2015, is the highest-rated movie in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

Universal Pictures ‘Furious 7’ was directed by James Wan.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.5 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 7th

The seventh “Fast and Furious” film finishes seventh in the list of highest-grossing films, but just misses out on the top 10 in this list.

The movie performed so well at the box office that it peaked as the fourth highest-grossing movie ever, only to be pushed back down the list by other releases, such as “The Lion King,” “Infinity War,” “Endgame,” and “The Force Awakens.”

However, this is the best Rotten Tomatoes score of any “Fast and Furious” movie, proving that James Wan, director of “Aquaman,” “The Invisible Man,” and “The Conjuring,” has the Midas touch.

10. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ introduced us to one of cinema’s best villains with Thanos in 2018.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Worldwide Gross: $US2 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 3rd

At number 10 is “Avengers: Infinity War,” a ranking which actually seems surprisingly low considering how well-reviewed and beloved this film and its villain, Thanos, are. The critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes states that this “emotionally resonant blockbuster” pulls of its “gargantuan ambitions.”

Todd McCarthy of the Hollywood Reporter wrote: “Brolin’s calm, considered reading of the character bestows this conquering beast with an unexpectedly resonant emotional dimension, making him much more than a thick stick figure of a supervillain.

85% is still a great score, and its hugely impressive box-office return mean it is the third biggest money maker of the 2010s, and fifth of all time.

=8. Rian Johnson’s 2017 ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ has one of the best scores of all ‘Star Wars’ movies.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ was directed by Rian Johnson.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.3 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 12th

While it didn’t make the top 10 for the decade’s highest grossing movies, it did make the top 10 for this list. Its audience score (43%) shows how inarguably divisive Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars” entry was (and still is) to fans, but the film critics really appreciated and acknowledged the movie’s prowess.

Indeed, a criticism of “The Force Awakens” was that it trod too closely to “A New Hope,” but Johnson broke new ground with this one, even if that didn’t sit right with everyone.

=8. 2013’s ‘Frozen’ won two Oscars, including one for its song ‘Let it Go.’

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Frozen’ was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.3 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 14th

Disney’s mammoth animated movie was once the fifth highest-grossing film of all time, but has since been pushed down by other releases including its own sequel, “Frozen II.” However, it does still boast the better Rotten Tomatoes score of those two films.

“Frozen” won two Oscars – best animated feature and best original song for “Let it Go,” which will likely go down as one of the catchiest winners of that awards category ever.

7. In 2016, ‘Captain America: Civil War’ introduced Black Panther and Spider-Man to the MCU.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Captain America: Civil War’ was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.2 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 20th

The third entry of Captain America’s solo outings crept into the list of the decade’s biggest hitters, as well as in 22nd in the all time highest-grossing list. It was seventh at one point, but has dropped down several places since then thanks to the likes of its own sequels “Infinity War” and “Endgame,” as well as a couple of “Star Wars” movies and a bunch of Disney sequels and remakes such as “Incredibles 2” and “The Lion King.”

“Civil War” just about edged out out DC’s “Aquaman,” but firmly makes it into the top 10 of this list in seventh place. The refreshingly emotional movie pitted Cap and Tony Stark against one another, and it’s just as much Iron Man’s movie as it is Steve Rodgers’. Plus, “Civil War” nailed the introduction of Black Panther and the MCU’s version of Spider-Man.

6. 2012’s ‘Marvel’s The Avengers’ changed cinema history when it brought together Iron Man, Captain America, and co.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘The Avengers’ was directed by Joss Whedon.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.5 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 6th

Released in 2012, this is the oldest film on this list, as no movie from 2011 or 2010 made it into the 20 highest-grossing films of the decade. Once upon a time, Marvel’s first “Avengers” outing was the 3rd highest-grossing movie of all time until other films had their say. Again, “Infinity War,” “Endgame,” “The Force Awakens” and “Jurassic World” all came out after this and out-grossed it.

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%, it finishes in the same place as it does on the list of the 2010’s highest grossing films: sixth. It’s easy to forget just how much of a game-changer this was after the ambition of “Infinity War” and “Endgame,” but “The Avengers” proved that interconnected movies and shared universes could work on the big screen, leading to other major studios trying to copy the same formula (like the DCEU or Universal’s proposed classic monsters universe).

5. ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ released in 2015, has the highest critic score of any Star Wars movie on this list.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ was directed by J.J. Abrams.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Worldwide Gross: $US2 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 2nd

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is the highest-ranked “Star Wars” movie on this list in terms of box office and Rotten Tomatoes score, the second highest-grossing movie of the 2010s, the second highest-scoring “Star Wars” movie on Rotten Tomatoes after “A New Hope” with 94%, and the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time.

“The Force Awakens” did very, very well on all fronts. It also introduced us to a new roster of “Star Wars” heroes in Daisy Ridley’s Rey and John Boyega’s Finn, while a new generation of viewers were introduced to “Star Wars.”

=3. 2018’s ‘Incredibles 2’ was loved by critics, but still couldn’t match the score of its original.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Incredibles 2’ was directed by Brad Bird.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.2 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 16th

Pixar’s sequel to “The Incredibles” is the highest-ranked animated movie on this list, impressively finishing in tied third place here. It also did well at the box office, becoming the 16th highest grossing movie of the decade, as well as Pixar’s highest-grossing film ever beating both “Toy Story 3” and “Toy Story 4.”

The 2004 original, Brad Bird’s first Pixar movie (he later helmed “Ratatouille”), achieved a score of 97%, and made good on that success at the Oscars. It was nominated for four Academy Awards and won two, for best animated feature and best sound editing.

=3. In 2019, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ managed to conclude 20 years of superhero stories in the MCU with critical success.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Worldwide Gross: $US2.8 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 1st

While it comfortably managed to finish the 2010s as the decade’s highest-grossing movie, the MCU’s climactic “Endgame” only managed to finish tied for 3rd here. However, 94% is still a brilliant score and “Endgame” also happens to be the highest grossing movie of all time, so Marvel won’t be too upset.

“Endgame” is the most ambitious of the MCU’s movies, and the three-hour run time did justice to the many characters it was trying to service. Not only did it emotionally say goodbye to some of the original avengers, but it also set up future films with some drastic in-universe consequences taking place because of the events of this film.

2. ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part II,’ released in 2011, has the best Rotten Tomatoes score of all Potter movies.

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows —Part II’ was directed by David Yates.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.3 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 11th

The final “Harry Potter” movie was the franchise’s best rated entry in terms of Rotten Tomatoes scores, with a whopping 96%. The third Potter movie, “The Prisoner of Azkaban,” is second with 86%.

The score proves how well the franchise wrapped up such a complex story. It was almost enough to top this list, but instead, the only Potter movie in the decade’s 20 biggest money makers will have to settle for second place.

1. ‘Black Panther,’ from 2018, is the only best picture nominee on this list.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Black Panther’ was directed by Ryan Coogler.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Worldwide Gross: $US1.3 billion

Position in the 20 highest-grossing films: 10th

“Black Panther” won three Oscars out of seven nominations altogether, for best original score, best costume design, and best production design.

The fact that it earned those seven nods, including the game-changing best picture nomination, proves how much of a ripple this superhero movie caused across the film industry, and across the world.

“Black Panther” is a feat of representation – the main cast are all black actors, so children of colour finally saw themselves represented on screen as superheroes in one of the biggest, most talked about films of the year and decade.

Its 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes is no surprise, therefore. It was also a box-office smash, but finishes 10th in the 2010s’ highest-grossers list and 12th in the all-time list.

