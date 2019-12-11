The highest-grossing movies of the past decade reveal America's obsession with franchises

- The highest-grossing movies of the past decade are, for the most part, a long list of movie franchise films.
- Between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the animated world of “Toy Story,” it’s clear American movie-goers love a continuing storyline.
- The “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars” franchises make the list, too. “American Sniper” was the only non-franchise movie of the bunch.
- Here’s a complete list of the highest-grossing movies in North America each year of the past decade, including their release date and how much they made both domestically and worldwide.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The highest-grossing film of 2019 was the final Avengers movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Avengers: Endgame.”
Source: Box Office Mojo
The movie made $US858,373,000 domestically $US2,797,800,564 worldwide. It landed in theatres in April.
Source: Box Office Mojo
The film took home People’s Choice Awards for Favourite Movie, Favourite Action Movie, and Favourite Male Movie Star for Robert Downey Jr.’s final portrayal of Iron Man.
Source: IMDb
“Black Panther” was the highest-grossing movie of 2018.
Source: Box Office Mojo
The MCU film made $US700,059,566 domestically and $US1,346,913,161 worldwide after being released in February.
Source: Box Office Mojo
The movie took home three Academy Awards in 2019: Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score), Best Achievement in Costume Design, and Best Achievement in Production Design. It also took home two Screen Actors Guild Awards that same year.
Source: IMDb
The highest-grossing movie of 2017 was “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.”
Source: Box Office Mojo
It made $US620,181,382 domestically and $US1,332,539,889 worldwide.
Source: Box Office Mojo
Actress Carrie Fisher won the 2018 Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress: Fantasy — she died before the movie release in December 2017.
Source: IMDb
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was the highest-grossing movie of 2016.
Source: Box Office Mojo
The movie made $US532,177,324 domestically and $US1,056,057,273 worldwide.
Source: Box Office Mojo
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was released in December 2016 and was nominated for two 2017 Academy Awards: Best Achievement in Sound Mixing and Best Achievement in Visual Effects.
Source: IMDb
The highest-grossing movie of 2015 was “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.”
Source: Box Office Mojo
The movie hit theatres in December 2015 and made $US936,662,225 domestically and $US2,068,223,624 worldwide.
Source: Box Office Mojo
“Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” won the 2016 BAFTA Award for Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects.
Source: IMDb
In 2014, “American Sniper” earned the title of the highest-grossing movie of the year.
Source: Box Office Mojo
It made $US350,126,372 domestically and $US547,426,372worldwide after landing in theatres in December.
Source: Box Office Mojo
The movie won the Academy Award in 2015 for Best Achievement in Sound Editing.
Source: IMDb
The highest-grossing movie of 2013 was “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
Source: Box Office Mojo
It made $US424,668,047 domestically and $US865,011,746worldwide.
Source: Box Office Mojo
The film was released in November 2013 and won the MTV Movie and TV Award for Movie of the Year in 2014.
Source: IMDb
“The Avengers” was the highest-grossing film of 2012.
Source: Box Office Mojo
This Marvel movie hit theatres in May 2012 and made $US619,257,177 domestically and $US1,518,812,988 worldwide.
Source: IMDb
This first MCU “Avengers” earned Robert Downey Jr. a 2013 People’s Choice Award for Favourite Movie Superhero.
Source: IMDb
The highest-grossing movie of 2011 was “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”
Source: Box Office Mojo
In 2011 it made $US381,011,219 domestically and $US1,341,511,219 worldwide.
Source: Box Office Mojo
This final movie of the Harry Potter franchise was released in July 2011 and won the People’s Choice Award in 2012 for Favourite Movie.
Source: IMDb
The highest-grossing movie of 2010 was “Toy Story 3.”
Source: Box Office Mojo
That year it made $US410,171,027 domestically and $US1,066,969,703 worldwide.
Source: Box Office Mojo
The third movie in the “Toy Story” franchise hit theatres in June of 2010 and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year in 2011.
Source: IMDb
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.