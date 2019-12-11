The highest-grossing movies of the past decade reveal America's obsession with franchises

Rachel Askinasi
Pixar and DisneyBoth animated films and action movies made the list.

The highest-grossing film of 2019 was the final Avengers movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Avengers: Endgame.”

Disney

Source: Box Office Mojo

The movie made $US858,373,000 domestically $US2,797,800,564 worldwide. It landed in theatres in April.

Disney

Source: Box Office Mojo

The film took home People’s Choice Awards for Favourite Movie, Favourite Action Movie, and Favourite Male Movie Star for Robert Downey Jr.’s final portrayal of Iron Man.

Disney

Source: IMDb

“Black Panther” was the highest-grossing movie of 2018.

Marvel Studios

Source: Box Office Mojo

The MCU film made $US700,059,566 domestically and $US1,346,913,161 worldwide after being released in February.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Source: Box Office Mojo

The movie took home three Academy Awards in 2019: Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score), Best Achievement in Costume Design, and Best Achievement in Production Design. It also took home two Screen Actors Guild Awards that same year.

Disney

Source: IMDb

The highest-grossing movie of 2017 was “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.”

Disney

Source: Box Office Mojo

It made $US620,181,382 domestically and $US1,332,539,889 worldwide.

Disney

Source: Box Office Mojo

Actress Carrie Fisher won the 2018 Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress: Fantasy — she died before the movie release in December 2017.

Disney

Source: IMDb

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was the highest-grossing movie of 2016.

Disney

Source: Box Office Mojo

The movie made $US532,177,324 domestically and $US1,056,057,273 worldwide.

Disney

Source: Box Office Mojo

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was released in December 2016 and was nominated for two 2017 Academy Awards: Best Achievement in Sound Mixing and Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

Disney

Source: IMDb

The highest-grossing movie of 2015 was “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.”

Disney

Source: Box Office Mojo

The movie hit theatres in December 2015 and made $US936,662,225 domestically and $US2,068,223,624 worldwide.

Disney

Source: Box Office Mojo

“Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” won the 2016 BAFTA Award for Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects.

Disney

Source: IMDb

In 2014, “American Sniper” earned the title of the highest-grossing movie of the year.

Warner Bros.

Source: Box Office Mojo

It made $US350,126,372 domestically and $US547,426,372worldwide after landing in theatres in December.

Warner Bros.

Source: Box Office Mojo

The movie won the Academy Award in 2015 for Best Achievement in Sound Editing.

Warner Bros.

Source: IMDb

The highest-grossing movie of 2013 was “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

Lionsgate

Source: Box Office Mojo

It made $US424,668,047 domestically and $US865,011,746worldwide.

Lionsgate

Source: Box Office Mojo

The film was released in November 2013 and won the MTV Movie and TV Award for Movie of the Year in 2014.

Lionsgate

Source: IMDb

“The Avengers” was the highest-grossing film of 2012.

Disney

Source: Box Office Mojo

This Marvel movie hit theatres in May 2012 and made $US619,257,177 domestically and $US1,518,812,988 worldwide.

Disney

Source: IMDb

This first MCU “Avengers” earned Robert Downey Jr. a 2013 People’s Choice Award for Favourite Movie Superhero.

Disney

Source: IMDb

The highest-grossing movie of 2011 was “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

Warner Bros.

Source: Box Office Mojo

In 2011 it made $US381,011,219 domestically and $US1,341,511,219 worldwide.

Warner Bros.

Source: Box Office Mojo

This final movie of the Harry Potter franchise was released in July 2011 and won the People’s Choice Award in 2012 for Favourite Movie.

Warner Bros.

Source: IMDb

The highest-grossing movie of 2010 was “Toy Story 3.”

Pixar

Source: Box Office Mojo

That year it made $US410,171,027 domestically and $US1,066,969,703 worldwide.

Disney / Pixar

Source: Box Office Mojo

The third movie in the “Toy Story” franchise hit theatres in June of 2010 and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year in 2011.

Pixar

Source: IMDb

