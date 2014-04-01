'Frozen' Just Joined The 10 Highest-Grossing Movies Of All Time

Sunday, Walt Disney announced “Frozen” is now the highest-grossing animated picture ever.
Since its November release, the film has made $US1.07 billion worldwide. Previously, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 3” held the record with $US1.06 billion at theatres.
That figure made Disney’s 53d animated picture one of the highest-grossing movies at the box office ever edging out “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest.”
Here’s a look at the highest-grossing movies ever at theatres via BoxOfficeMojo:
|Movie
|Release
|Worldwide
|Studio
|1. “Avatar”*
|2009
|$2.8 billion
|Fox
|2. “Titanic”*
|1997
|$2.2 billion
|Paramount
|3. “The Avengers”
|2012
|$1.5 billion
|Disney
|4. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II”
|2011
|$1.3 billion
|Warner Bros.
|5. “Iron Man 3”
|2013
|$1.2 billion
|Disney
|6. “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
|2011
|$1.123 billion
|Paramount
|7. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”*
|2003
|$1.12 billion
|Warner Bros.
|8. “Skyfall”
|2012
|$1.11 billion
|Sony Pictures/MGM
|9. “The Dark Knight Rises”
|2012
|$1.08 billion
|Warner Bros.
|10. “Frozen”
|2013
|$1.07 billion
|Disney
*Indicates films that were re-released in theatres.
