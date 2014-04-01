'Frozen' Just Joined The 10 Highest-Grossing Movies Of All Time

Sunday, Walt Disney announced “Frozen” is now the highest-grossing animated picture ever.

Since its November release, the film has made $US1.07 billion worldwide. Previously, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 3” held the record with $US1.06 billion at theatres.

That figure made Disney’s 53d animated picture one of the highest-grossing movies at the box office ever edging out “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest.”

Here’s a look at the highest-grossing movies ever at theatres via BoxOfficeMojo:

Movie Release Worldwide Studio 1. “Avatar”* 2009 $2.8 billion Fox 2. “Titanic”* 1997 $2.2 billion Paramount 3. “The Avengers” 2012 $1.5 billion Disney 4. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II” 2011 $1.3 billion Warner Bros. 5. “Iron Man 3” 2013 $1.2 billion Disney 6. “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” 2011 $1.123 billion Paramount 7. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”* 2003 $1.12 billion Warner Bros. 8. “Skyfall” 2012 $1.11 billion Sony Pictures/MGM 9. “The Dark Knight Rises” 2012 $1.08 billion Warner Bros. 10. “Frozen” 2013 $1.07 billion Disney

*Indicates films that were re-released in theatres.

