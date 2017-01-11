Only 41 movies have ever hit $1 billion at the box office — here they are

Illumination Yes — the ‘Minions’ movie made $US1 billion.

Without adjusting for inflation, only 41 movies have made $US1 billion or more at the box office.

“Avengers: Endgame” joined the list in a record-breaking five days, and now holds the top spot above “Avatar,” “Titanic,” and “The Force Awakens.”

Disney’s remake of “The Lion King” became the fourth movie of 2019 to cross one billion dollars.

With movie ticket prices increasing and the resurgence of franchises like “Star Wars,” films earning over $US1 billion worldwide may become commonplace. But for now, there are only 41 movies from the last 25 years that have managed to join this exclusive club.

Using data from Box Office Mojo, we compiled a list of the highest-grossing movies that made $US1 billion or more (not adjusting for inflation).

From “Minions” to “Aquaman” and more, keep reading for a look at the biggest box-office hits.

41. “The Lion King” (2019)

Disney Disney’s remakes of its classic animated films continue paying off.

Total gross revenue: $US1,000,000,000 (and counting)

After just under three weeks in theatres, Disney’s remake of “The Lion King” crossed $US1 billion dollars in total box-office gross. This was the fourth movie of 2019 to join the billion-dollar club.

The other three were “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Captain Marvel”.

40. “The Dark Knight” (2008)

WB via YouTube Heath Ledger was unforgettable as the Joker.

Total gross revenue: $US1,004,600,000

Back in July of 2008, people began speculating that Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins” sequel starring Heath Ledger as the Joker might have the box-office power to set a world record. “There are even whispers starting whether ‘Dark Knight’ can beat the incredible worldwide numbers posted by the all-time $US1.8 billion benchmark of ‘Titanic,'”Deadline reported.

Unfortunately “The Dark Knight” remains in nearly last place when it comes to highest-grossing movies of all time.

39. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)

Sony Pictures Zendaya and Tom Holland star as MJ and Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

Total gross revenue: $US1,005,000,000 (and counting)

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of this new milestone for the Spider-Man franchise as “Spider-Man: Far From Home” crossed the one-billion mark less than a month after its US premiere on July 2.



38. “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (2012)

Warner Bros. Martin Freeman was a perfect Bilbo Baggins.

Total gross revenue:

$US1,021,100,000

When Peter Jackson’s first “Hobbit” movie crossed the $US1 billion mark, it appeared a good indication the subsequent two sequels would perform equally well, if not better, at the box office. But neither of the second two “Hobbit” films wound up crossing that box-office landmark. Both “The Desolation of Smaug” and “Battle of the Five Armies” made around $US960,000,000 each.

37. “Zootopia” (2016)

Disney ‘Zootopia’ won the Oscar for best animated picture.

Total gross revenue: $US1,023,800,000

Disney’s “Zootopia” is one of four animated features the studio has made that have crossed the $US1 billion mark.

“Not only did it earn Disney Animation’s biggest opening ever – debuting to $US75 million,” Entertainment Weekly reported in July 2016. “But it also set a record for the biggest animated March opening of all time.”

36. “Alice In Wonderland” (2010)

Disney via YouTube Johnny Depp is in a lot of billion-dollar movies.

Total gross revenue: $US1,025,500,000

When Tim Burton’s take on the original Disney classic hit $US1 billion at the box office in 2010, it was only the sixth ever film to do so. In the years since, more than 20 other films have joined the club – but the sequel to this live-action “Alice In Wonderland” was not among them. “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2016) grossed $US299,500,000 worldwide.

35. “Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace” (1999)

YouTube/LucasFilm The ‘Star Wars’ prequels had a lot of hype.

Total gross revenue: $US1,027,000,000

“The Phantom Menace” was the first “Star Wars” movie to earn $US1 billion, thanks to its 3D re-release in theatres 13 years after the original debut. Without that second surge of ticket purchases, the film would have stayed under $US1 billion along with the original three movies.

34. “Finding Dory” (2016)

Disney Ellen DeGeneres came back as Dory for her spinoff movie.

Total gross revenue: $US1,028,600,000

Moviegoers flocked back to theatres in the summer of 2016 for Disney Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” sequel. It was the second animated feature of 2016 to pass the $US1 billion mark (“Zootopia” is the other). The box-office numbers also make “Finding Dory” the fifth highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

33. “Jurassic Park” (1993)

Universal This is one of the few ’90s movies on our list.

Total gross revenue: $US1,029,200,000

Similar to “The Phantom Menace,” a 3D re-release is responsible for putting “Jurassic Park” over the edge and into the $US1 billion club. “Jurassic Park” wasn’t originally released in China in 1993, according to a report from The Wrap. But the 20th anniversary international re-release included China – and the difference in ticket sales showed.

32. “Despicable Me 3” (2017)

Universal People seriously love those Minions.

Total Gross Revenue: $US1,033,500,000

“Despicable Me 3” was a sleeper hit of 2017. With the return of Gru, Lucy, and of course the Minions, this is the second movie in the franchise to gross over one billion dollars. The introduction of “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker as a new villain was clearly a smart move.

31. “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011)

Disney Oh look, Johnny Depp again!

Total gross revenue: $US1,045,700,000

There are four total “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies in the franchise – and two of them have joined the billion dollar club. “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” sit behind the “Dead Man’s Chest” instalment of this particular Disney franchise.

30. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

Disney/Lucasfilm Felicity Jones starred as Jyn Erso.

Total gross revenue: $1,056,100,000

“Rogue One” cemented its place in the “Star Wars” franchise by raking in $US1 billion just 39 days after the global release. The spinoff became the fourth and final movie of 2016 to make $US1 billion at the box office. It’s also worth noting that all four billion-dollar movies of 2016 were made by Disney.

29. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” (2006)

Disney And yet again.

Total gross revenue: $US1,066,200,000

Back in 2006, when the sequel to Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” hit theatres, it took just three months for the movie to make $US1 billion at the box office. At that time, it was the third ever film to do so.

28. “Toy Story 3” (2010)

Pixar No wonder they’re making ‘Toy Story 4.’

Total gross revenue: $US1,067,000,000

The third movie in the “Toy Story” franchise crossed the $US1 billion mark in 2010 and made Disney history as Pixar’s highest-grossing film of all time. The success of “Toy Story 3” helped push a fourth movie into Disney’s animated movie plan.



27. “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)

Warner Bros. Tom Hardy nailed his role as Bane.

Total gross revenue:

$US1,084,900,000

Christopher Nolan’s follow-up to “The Dark Knight” had became the 13th film in history to reach $US1 billion in 2012. This achievement was remarkable, especially given concerns that the movie’s success would be dampened after the Aurora theatre shooting took place during a midnight screening of the film.

26. “Captain Marvel” (2019)

Disney/Marvel Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

Total gross revenue: $US1,098,100,000 (and counting)

Just over three weeks after its release date and record-breaking opening weekend, “Captain Marvel” crossed the billion-dollar mark for global box office sales.

“Captain Marvel” joins ranks with “Black Panther,” all three “Avengers” movies, “Iron Man 3,” and “Captain American: Civil War” for of billion-dollar Marvel movies.

25. “Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014)

Courtesy Paramount Pictures Moviegoers around the world can’t get enough of the Autobots.

Total gross revenue: $US1,104,000,000

Ah yes, the unstoppable box-office power of the “Transformers” franchise. According to The Wrap, “Age of Extinction” (the fourth movie) was made specifically with international audiences in mind – and it paid off. Almost a third of the total box-office revenue came from China alone.

24. “Skyfall” (2012)

Sony Daniel Craig broke the mould as the first blonde Bond.

Total gross revenue: $US1,104,000,000

23. “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003)

New Line Cinema The final instalment of this epic trilogy won basically all the awards.

Total gross revenue: $US1,119,900,000

People came out in droves for the final instalment of Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. After only 10 weeks in theatres, “Return of the King” became the second movie ever in history to make $US1 billion (“Titanic” was the first in 1997). The film went on to break an Academy Award record by sweeping all 11 categories for which it was nominated.

22. “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (2011)

Paramount More ‘Transformers’ on our list.

Total gross revenue: $US1,123,800,000

The third “Transformers” movie was the first Paramount picture to reach $US1 billion at the box office. Just like with “Age of Extinction,” the boost in ticket sales came largely from international movie audiences. This was the last “Transformers” movie which starred Shia LaBeouf.

21. “Aquaman” (2018)

Warner Bros. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard star in ‘Aquaman.’

Total gross revenue: $US1,147,100,000 (and counting)

On January 13, The Hollywood Reporter announced that “Aquaman” had become the first DC superhero movie to make one billion dollars at the box office. The movie was already breaking records in China before it had opened in the US in early December, and clearly it was all up from there.

20. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

Marvel Marvel is stepping up its game when it comes to movies.

Total gross revenue: $US1,153,300,000

And here we begin with the seemingly unstoppable success of Marvel universe movies. “Captain America: Civil War” was a blockbuster hit in 2016, and the first movie of that year to rake in $US1 billion.

19. “Minions” (2015)

Illumination Yes, those little yellow creatures are raking in billions.

Total gross revenue: $US1,159,400,000

The 2015 prequel to “Despicable Me” focused only on the overall-wearing Minions the world had come to love. People clearly appreciated the yellow henchman’s standalone film, since neither of the two “Despicable Me” movies have breached $US1 billion.

18. “Iron Man 3” (2013)

Disney / Marvel Robert Downey Jr. is iconic as Tony Stark.

Total gross revenue: $US1,214,800,000

Tony Stark swept away comic fans with the third movie of his trilogy, “Iron Man 3.” It only took 23 days in the box office for the film to hit $US1 billion. If anyone doubted the power of Robert Downey Jr.’s success as Iron Man before, this movie was the final confirmation of his vital role in Marvel’s franchise.

17. “The Fate of the Furious” (2017)

Universal ‘F8’ (as fans called it) was a huge movie for 2017.

Total gross revenue: $1,235,800,000

In April 2017, the eighth movie in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise joined the billion dollar club. Clearly Vin Diesel’s creative control of these action-packed movies is paying off. This is the second movie from the franchise to make more than $US1 billion.

16. “Incredibles 2” (2018)

Disney The Parr family returned for Pixar’s sequel to 2004’s ‘The Incredibles.’

Total Gross Revenue: $$US1,242,800,000

Despite the 14-year gap between the first Pixar original movie “The Incredibles” and its sequel, the critically acclaimed “Incredibles 2” created a new record as fastest animated film to gross one billion dollars at the box office.

15. “Beauty and the Beast” (2017)

Disney Emma Watson and Dan Stevens starred in ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

Total gross revenue: $US1,263,500,000

Also in April 2017, Walt Disney Studios announced that its live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” had officially passed the $US1 billion mark for global box-office sales. Its total revenue makes “Beauty and the Beast” the highest grossing film of 2017.

14. “Frozen” (2013)

Disney Disney hit the jackpot with their story rooted in sisterhood.

Total gross revenue: $US1,276,500,000

The global success of “Frozen” continues to maintain records for Disney. The movie currently holds the #1 spot as the highest-grossing animated feature of all time. “Frozen” joined the billion dollar club in the same week it nabbed two Oscars, as well.

13. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018)

Universal Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.’

Total Gross Revenue: $US1,309,500,000

The second instalment in Universal’s rebooted “Jurassic Park” trilogy had an impressive opening weekend and then quickly grossed one billion dollars after just two weeks. The impressive numbers for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” are a good indicator that the coming third film will be just as popular.

12. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017)

Lucasfilm Daisy Ridley as Rey and Mark Hamill in ‘The Last Jedi.’

Total Gross Revenue: $US1,332,500,000

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” crossed the $US1 billion mark just three weeks after its release. This second instalment in the new franchise made $US500 million in its first weekend alone – though “The Force Awakens” still holds the record for biggest “Star Wars” opening weekend of all time with $US529 million.

11. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two” (2011)

Warner Bros. Notice a trend? A lot of series on this list.

Total gross revenue: $US1,341,500,000

Following the trend of some other franchises in our top list, the final “Harry Potter” film is the only one of the bunch that raked in $US1 billion or more. The only other movie adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s work that came close was “Sorcerer’s Stone,” which remains at $US975 million total.

10. “Black Panther” (2018)

Disney Chadwick Boseman plays King T’Challa in ‘Black Panther.’

Total Gross Revenue: $US1,346,900,000

“Black Panther” crossed this milestone in just 26 days after breaking the record for best February opening weekend of all time. This movie was the 16th Disney film to gross over one billion dollars.

9. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

Marvel Marvel strikes again.

Total gross revenue: $US1,405,400,000

“Transformers,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” are three franchises which each have two movies in the billion dollar club – and you can add “The Avengers” to that list.

The 2015 follow-up ensemble movie added James Spader as the terrifying new villain, and (surprising no one) “Age of Ultron”opened in the number one spot around the world.

8. “Furious 7” (2015)

Universal We’re expecting the eighth ‘Fast and Furious’ movie to get on this list, too.

Total gross revenue: $US1,516,000,000

“Furious 7” broke records when it raced past the $US1 billion box office mark in just 17 days. As Entertainment Weekly reported “that makes ‘Furious’ 7 the fastest live-action film to reach that number.” But two other 2015 movies (coming later on our list) eventually bumped it to third place.

This was the last “Fast and Furious” movie to include Paul Walker, which some believe helped boost box-office numbers.

7. “Marvel’s The Avengers” (2012)

Marvel The Avengers are unstoppable at the box office.

Total gross revenue: $US1,518,800,000

The first “Avengers” movie brought together an all-star cast of comic book heroes – and Marvel’s efforts were rewarded at the box office. The film passed $US1 billion in ticket sales in just 19 days – which means it’s tied for third place in the list of fastest grossing movies alongside “Avatar” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two.”

6. “Jurassic World” (2015)

Universal Another reboot on our list.

Total gross revenue: $US1,670,400,000

“Jurassic World” broke all sorts of records. It bumped “Furious 7” out of the number one spot for fastest movie to make $US1 billion when it broke the record in only 13 days. At the time it also stunned box-office analysts with the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time, besting “Marvel’s The Avengers,” with $US208.8 million. Worldwide, it opened to over $US500 million, making it the first movie to ever crack that number opening weekend.

That record didn’t last long, however.

5. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

Marvel Marvel touted this movie as the biggest crossover event in history.

Total gross revenue: $US2,002,100,000 (and counting)

The third “Avengers” film broke the all-time world record with a $US630 million opening weekend, proving the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise is stronger than ever. By mid-June, “Avengers: Infinity War” became only the fourth movie to ever crack the two-billion dollar ceiling as well.

4. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

Lucasfilm This is the third ‘Star Wars’ movie on the list.

Total gross revenue: $US2,068,200,000

The seventh movie in the “Star Wars” franchise broke the “Jurassic World” records when box-office numbers tallied $US1 billion after only 12 days. And it didn’t stop there – “The Force Awakens” went on rake in more than $US2 billion, solidifying its number three place on our list and becoming the highest-grossing “Star Wars” movie of all time.

3. “Titanic” (1997)

20th Century Fox James Cameron is the king of $US1 billion movies.

Total gross revenue: $US2,187,500,000

Two decades later, James Cameron’s “Titanic” is holding steady in its number-three spot for box-office records. The movie made around $US1.8 billion during its initial 1997 release, and then topped $US2 billion after it was re-released in 3D in honour of the 100-year anniversary of the iconic ship’s sinking.

2. “Avatar” (2009)

Fox There are four more ‘Avatar’ movies in the works.

Total gross revenue: $US2,788,000,000

James Cameron’s “Avatar” is also sitting pretty as the second-highest-grossing movie of all time. With more than $US2.7 billion in box office revenue, it was miles ahead of other films on the list. But Disney’s epic Marvel adventure “Avengers:Endgame” knocked it out of the top spot in the summer of 2019.

1. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

Disney Thanos leading his army in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Total gross revenue: $US2,790,600,000 (and counting)

Marvel’s major endcap to its run of 22 comic-book based films broke the record for fastest movie to reach one-billion dollars in international box-office totals. On the Sunday of its opening weekend, Disney estimated “Avengers: Endgame” had made $US1,209,000,000 within the first five days of its global debut.

