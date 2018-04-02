The 10 highest-grossing movies of all time at the worldwide box office

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Marvel Studios

“Avatar” reclaimed its title as the biggest movie of all time this year, topping “Avengers: Endgame.”

It was re-released in China, earning $US50 ($AU69) million.

Disney dominates the list of the top 10 highest-grossing movies ever.

“Avatar” took back its crown as the biggest movie in the world this year, topping Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” over a decade after it was released.

The 2009 James Cameron-directed sci-fi film earned an additional $US57.5 ($AU80) million when it was re-released in China in March 2021.

It’s still good news for Disney, though. The company, which owns Marvel, inherited the “Avatar” franchise when it acquired the Fox film studio in 2019.

Other Disney releases that are among the world’s biggest movies of all time include “Frozen II” and the “Lion King” remake. Along with “Endgame,” they were released in 2019.

We turned to Box Office Mojo for its data on worldwide box office grosses to determine the top 10 highest-grossing movies in the world. Aside from Disney movies, the list also includes entries in Universal franchises like “Fast and Furious” and “Jurassic World.”

Here are the 10 highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide (not counting inflation):

10. “Frozen II” (2019) Global box office: $US1.45 ($AU2) billion $US1.45 ($AU2) billion Domestic box office: $US477.4 ($AU664) million 9. “Furious 7” (2015) Global box office: $US1.516 billion $US1.516 billion Domestic box office: $US353 ($AU491) million 8. “Marvel’s The Avengers” (2012) Global box office: $US1.518 billion $US1.518 billion Domestic box office: $US623 ($AU866) million 7. “The Lion King” (2019) Global box office: $US1.66 ($AU2) billion $US1.66 ($AU2) billion Domestic box office: $US543.6 ($AU756) million 6. “Jurassic World” (2015) Global box office: $US1.671 billion $US1.671 billion Domestic box office: $US652 ($AU906) million 5. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) Global box office: $US2.048 billion $US2.048 billion Domestic box office: $US678 ($AU942) million 4. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) Global box office: $US2.068 billion $US2.068 billion Domestic box office: $US936 ($AU1,301) million 3. “Titanic” (1997) Global box office: $US2.187 billion $US2.187 billion Domestic box office: $US659 ($AU916) million 2. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Marvel Studios Global box office: $US2.797 billion $US2.797 billion Domestic box office: $US858.4 ($AU1,193) million 1. “Avatar” (2009) Global box office: $US2.847 billion $US2.847 billion Domestic box office: $US760.5 ($AU1,057) million