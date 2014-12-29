The 15 Highest-Grossing Movies Of 2014

Guardians of the Galaxy trailer Chris Pratt led the box office with two huge movies this year.

This year’s box office was one of the worst in recent years.

A lack of really huge summer blockbusters resulted in the lowest domestic box-office since 2007. According to BoxOffice.com, this year’s movies made an approximate total gross of $US9.9 billion to date.

Superhero movies, family-friendly flicks, and high-profile book adaptations were big hits this year. Marvel did particularly well with several major releases.

We know “Guardians of The Galaxy” was an unexpected summer blockbuster and that “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” performed well, but which movie reigned supreme at the box office?

We’ve compiled the highest-grossing movies of 2014.*

*Grosses as of 12/24/14. We will continue to update this post accordingly.

