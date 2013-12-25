The 15 Highest-Grossing Movies Of 2013

Space flicks, superheroes, and sequels made it a big year at the box office.

We’ve compiled the 15 highest-grossing movies of the year worldwide, which made a combined $US9.7 billion at theatres.

We’re aware there are still a few films coming out Christmas day, but we’ll be surprised if “The Wolf of Wall Street” takes in $US400 million+ by the end of the year.

“The Hobbit” sequel “The Desolation of Smaug” will definitely make more money before the year’s end, so we’ll adjust accordingly.

We know “Iron Man” tops the list. Let’s see who else joins Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel man.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.