The 15 Highest-Grossing Movies Of 2013

Space flicks, superheroes, and sequels made it a big year at the box office.
We’ve compiled the 15 highest-grossing movies of the year worldwide, which made a combined $US9.7 billion at theatres.
We’re aware there are still a few films coming out Christmas day, but we’ll be surprised if “The Wolf of Wall Street” takes in $US400 million+ by the end of the year.
“The Hobbit” sequel “The Desolation of Smaug” will definitely make more money before the year’s end, so we’ll adjust accordingly.
We know “Iron Man” tops the list. Let’s see who else joins Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel man.
Studio: Warner Bros.
Release date: December 13
Estimated budget: $225 million
Domestic gross: $127.5 million
The sequel to last year's 'An Unexpected Journey' may be bringing in plenty of box-office dollars, but it's off to a slower than the first film in the three-part trilogy ($127.5 million vs. $US150 million domestically).
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Warner Bros.
Release date: July 12
Estimated budget: $190 million
Domestic gross: $101.8 million
The monsters vs. robots movie from Guillermo del Toro may have underperformed in the states, but it made up for that overseas. A sequel is already in works for the film which ended up being the costliest sci-fi flick of the year.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Release date: July 26
Estimated budget: $120 million
Domestic gross: $132.6 million
Forget Iron Man. Collective reviews even went so far as to call it the best superhero film of the summer. Still, Hugh Jackman's return as the Marvel slasher didn't perform nearly as well as the Wolverine Origins film from 2009 opening weekend. Instead, 'The Wolverine' became another example of a film that took off abroad at theatres.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Paramount
Release date: May 16
Estimated budget: $190 million
Domestic gross: $228.8 million
KHAN you guess the major twist in this movie?
Many thought after a weak streak at theatres, the sequel to the 2009 film would become the second movie of the year to break $US100 million opening weekend. However, it debuted to $70.6 million -- $US5 million less than JJ Abrams' first 'Star Trek' reboot.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Disney
Release date: March 8
Estimated budget: $215 million
Domestic gross: $234.9 million
Not as big as the similarly marketed 'Alice in Wonderland' which brought in $US1 billion back in 2010, the first instalment of 'Oz' still crushed it at theatres despite sour reviews. Before the summer months began, it had the largest opening of the year.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Paramount
Release date: June 21
Estimated budget: $190 million
Domestic gross: $202.4 million
Remember that time Vanity Fair ran a giant cover article trying to tear down Brad Pitt's zombie film because of its budget and reshoots? Months later it looks like Paramount's having the last laugh.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: DreamWorks Animation
Release date: March 22
Estimated budget: $135 million
Domestic gross: $187.2 million
After 'The Rise of the Guardians' bombed last fall, DreamWorks Animation's next film proved that was an anomaly. 'The Croods' already has a sequel in the works.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Disney
Release date: November 8
Estimated budget: $170 million
Domestic gross: $200.8 million
Marvel's 'Thor' sequel topped the box office for two weeks in a row. The film's international opening helped Disney break its international box-office record this year.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Warner Bros.
Release date: October 4
Estimated budget: $100 million
Domestic gross: $253.6 million
After 'Pacific Rim' didn't perform well domestically for Warner Bros., space epic 'Gravity' starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney became the must-see event of the fall. The film beat all expectations earning $55.6 million opening weekend.
It then made an incredible $43 million its second week in theatres. It's not often a movie has that strong of a hold back-to-back weekends at theatres.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Warner Bros.
Release date: June 14
Estimated budget: $225 million
Domestic gross: $291 million
Superman's return to theatres set a new opening-weekend record for June with $US116 million. While it didn't make the $130 million some thought it was going to earn opening weekend, the film still ended up with the third-largest debut of the year.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Disney
Release date: June 21
Estimated budget: n/a
Domestic gross: $268.5 million
The 'Monsters Inc.' sequel easily became the second-largest opening for a Disney / Pixar film with $US82 million. 'Toy Story 3' earned that title in 2010 with $110 millon upon its debut.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Lionsgate
Release date: November 22
Estimated budget: $130 million
Domestic gross: $371.7 million
The girl on fire Jennifer Lawrence is red hot. Not only did the 'Hunger Games' sequel have the second-highest opening weekend of the year with $158 million, but it also earned one of the highest-opening weekends ever at the box office behind 'The Dark Knight.'
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Universal
Release date: May 24
Estimated budget: $US160 million
Domestic gross: $238.7 million
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker's car thriller had the largest 3-day opening of any 'Fast and Furious' film with $98.5 million. The film led a record-breaking Memorial Day Weekend scoring $US117 million over the course of four days.
After Paul Walker's sudden death in November, Diesel announced the next instalment will now be pushed back until spring 2015.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Universal
Release date: July 3
Estimated budget: $76 million
Domestic gross: $367.5 million
Sorry Disney, but the biggest animated film of the year went to the return of the little yellow minions. They were part of Universal's one-two punch at theatres this year along with 'Fast and Furious 6' to give the studio its best domestic year at theatres. The minions will be back in their own spin-off film 2015.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Studio: Disney
Release date: May 3
Estimated budget: $US200 million
Domestic gross: $409 million
Yes, billion with a capital B. Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Tony Stark was such a massive success because it was seen as a sequel to both 2010's 'Iron Man 2' and last year's highest-grossing film, 'The Avengers.'
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
