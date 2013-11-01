The Highest-Grossing Horror Movies Of All Time

Low-budget horror movies have
been killing it (no pun intended) at the box officeover the past year.
“The Conjuring,” which cost $US20 million to make, soared with a $US42 million opening weekend. The most expensive film in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise has cost $US5 million to make.
One things clear, audiences have a hunger for horror.
In honour of the holidays, we’ve compiled the highest-grossing horror movies at the box office.
Despite the newer crop of box-office hits, it’s the older movies — “Jaws” and “The Exorcist” — that still reign supreme over time at theatres.
Left off this list are horror comedies including “Ghostbusters,” the “Scary Movie” franchise, and “Gremlins” and thrillers like “Se7en.”
The list has been compiled according to worldwide grosses.
All of these numbers are for domestic figures, not worldwide grosses.
What's notable here is how many movies differ on this list including the additions of 'Psycho,' 'The Amityville Horror,' and 'Poltergeist.' Those films don't have any overseas box office amounts recorded. The most recent films on the list are three from the '90s and, what may come as a surprise, a Harrison Ford DreamWorks' scare.
1. 'Jaws' (1975): $US1 billion
2. 'The Exorcist (1973): $830.8 million
3. 'The Sixth Sense' (1999): $US463.5 million
4. 'Psycho' (1960): $US343.5 million
5. 'The Amityville Horror' (1979): $US277 million
6. 'Jaws 2' (1978): $US267.4 million
7. 'What Lies Beneath' (2000): $US232.2 million
8. 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999): $US222.7 million
9. 'Poltergeist' (1982): $US209.8 million
10. 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994): $US202.3 million
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.