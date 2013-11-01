The Highest-Grossing Horror Movies Of All Time

Kirsten Acuna
JawsUniversal / YouTube ScreencapNot many of today’s horror flicks can touch the box-office power of classics like ‘Jaws.’

Low-budget horror movies have
been killing it (no pun intended) at the box officeover the past year.

The Conjuring,” which cost $US20 million to make, soared with a $US42 million opening weekend. The most expensive film in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise has cost $US5 million to make.

One things clear, audiences have a hunger for horror.

In honour of the holidays, we’ve compiled the highest-grossing horror movies at the box office.

Despite the newer crop of box-office hits, it’s the older movies — “Jaws” and “The Exorcist” — that still reign supreme over time at theatres.

Left off this list are horror comedies including “Ghostbusters,” the “Scary Movie” franchise, and “Gremlins” and thrillers like “Se7en.”

The list has been compiled according to worldwide grosses.

20. 'The Final Destination': $US186.2 million (2009)

Estimated budget: $US40 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

19. 'The Grudge': $US187.3 million (2004)

Estimated budget: $US10 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

18. 'Jaws 2': $US187.9 million (1978)

Estimated budget: $US20 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo / IMDBpro)

17. 'Paranormal Activity': $US193.4 million (2009)

Estimated budget: $US15,000

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

16. 'Sleepy Hollow': $US206 million (1999)

Estimated budget: $US100 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

15. 'Paranormal Activity 3': $US207 million (2011)

Estimated budget: $US5 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

14. 'The Others': $US209.9 million (2001)

Estimated budget: $US17 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

13. 'Bram Stoker's Dracula': $US215.9 million (1992)

Estimated budget: $US40 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

12. 'Interview with the Vampire': $US223.7 million (1994)

Estimated budget: $US60 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

11. 'The Blair Witch Project': $US248.6 million (1999)

Estimated budget: $US60,000

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

10. 'The Ring': $US249.3 million (2002)

Estimated budget: $US48 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

9. 'The Village': $US256.7 million (2004)

Estimated budget: $US60 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

8. 'Silence of the Lambs': $US272.7 million (1991)

Estimated budget: $US19 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

7. 'What Lies Beneath': $US291.4 million (2000)

Estimated budget: $100 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

6. 'Shutter Island': $US294.8 million

Estimated budget: $80 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

5. 'Van Helsing': $US300.3 million (2004)

Estimated budget: $US160 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

4. 'The Conjuring': $US312 million (2013)

Estimated budget: $US20 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

3. 'The Exorcist': $US441.3 million (1973)

Estimated budget: $US10.5 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo / IMDBpro)

2. 'Jaws': $US470.7 million (1975)

Estimated budget: $US7 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

1. 'The Sixth Sense': $US672.8 million (1999)

Estimated budget: $US40 million

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

We've also compiled a quick list of the highest-grossing movies according to inflation.

All of these numbers are for domestic figures, not worldwide grosses.

What's notable here is how many movies differ on this list including the additions of 'Psycho,' 'The Amityville Horror,' and 'Poltergeist.' Those films don't have any overseas box office amounts recorded. The most recent films on the list are three from the '90s and, what may come as a surprise, a Harrison Ford DreamWorks' scare.

1. 'Jaws' (1975): $US1 billion

2. 'The Exorcist (1973): $830.8 million

3. 'The Sixth Sense' (1999): $US463.5 million

4. 'Psycho' (1960): $US343.5 million

5. 'The Amityville Horror' (1979): $US277 million

6. 'Jaws 2' (1978): $US267.4 million

7. 'What Lies Beneath' (2000): $US232.2 million

8. 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999): $US222.7 million

9. 'Poltergeist' (1982): $US209.8 million

10. 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994): $US202.3 million

