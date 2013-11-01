The Highest-Grossing Horror Movies Of All Time

Universal / YouTube Screencap Not many of today’s horror flicks can touch the box-office power of classics like ‘Jaws.’

Low-budget horror movies have

been killing it (no pun intended) at the box officeover the past year.

“The Conjuring,” which cost $US20 million to make, soared with a $US42 million opening weekend. The most expensive film in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise has cost $US5 million to make.

One things clear, audiences have a hunger for horror.

In honour of the holidays, we’ve compiled the highest-grossing horror movies at the box office.

Despite the newer crop of box-office hits, it’s the older movies — “Jaws” and “The Exorcist” — that still reign supreme over time at theatres.

Left off this list are horror comedies including “Ghostbusters,” the “Scary Movie” franchise, and “Gremlins” and thrillers like “Se7en.”

The list has been compiled according to worldwide grosses.

