The Highest-Grossing Films Of 2012

In a year ripe with superheroes, sequels, and one last bite from the Twilight franchise, the box-office was booming in 2012.We’ve taken a look at the 15 top-grossing films of the year worldwide.
If you were a Bat in black, a Disney toon, or Kristen Stewart, the box-office bowed in your favour.
We know “The Avengers” and “The Dark Knight Rises” were among the best performances at theatres this year. See what else joins them on the list.
Dr. Seuss' book adaptation was the first box-office surprise of the year, debuting to the third-highest March opening with $70.2 million.
Critics may not have loved Liam Neeson's return as ex-CIA agent Bryan Mills, but audiences couldn't have been more thrilled to see the sequel to the 2009 action thriller. The film opened to the third-highest October debut with $50 million.
Unlike Julia Roberts' 'Mirror, Mirror,' this Snow White had a smart marketing campaign geared toward men (This Is No Fairy Tale), plus the star power of Kristen Stewart. The film had the fourth-largest opening of the year.
Ridley Scott's 'Alien' prequel did better than expected opening weekend with a huge $50 million debut. It was anticipated to draw between $30-35 million.
The foul-mouthed teddy from the mind of Seth MacFarlane became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy. With more than $500 million worldwide, the film became Universal's highest-earning film of the year.
Peter Jackson's 'Lord of the Rings' prequel broke $500 million worldwide after its second week in release.
Pixar's latest may not have outperformed 'The Lorax' opening weekend; however, it came close with $66.7 million. Its strong opening made it the company's 13th straight film to debut at the number one spot at theatres.
10 years after 'Men In Black II' and audiences still showed up for the dynamic duo of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones to return on screen. However, the film didn't perform better than its predecessor. Instead, 'MIB 3' earned two-thirds of its budget overseas.
Not only did Suzanne Collins' film adaptation have the third-largest opening weekend at the time*, but it also became Lionsgate's highest-grossing film ever.
*it's now fifth after the releases of 'The Avengers' and 'The Dark Knight Rises'
DreamWorks' zoo animals are the gift that keeps on giving. The third film in the franchise blew past Ridley Scott's 'Prometheus' opening weekend by $10 million. Despite a slightly lower debut than the sequel, it's been the top-earning film in the series to date.
Marc Webb's Spidey reboot got off to a slow start with the lowest debut of any Spider-man movie to date. Despite it's high worldwide gross, it still comes in fourth behind Sam Raimi's $783.8 million earnings for 'Spider-Man 2.'
The final instalment of the vampire book adaptation may have failed to break midnight box-office records and break the franchise opening record; however, it has earned the most worldwide of any of the previous films.
One of the biggest shockers to make the top of the list is the fourth instalment of Ray Romano's mammoth-sized animated film. Though the film took in $161 million domestically (the least of any in the franchise), the film performed excellent overseas earning an additional $714 million.
Daniel Craig's third round as 007 saw the biggest box-office opening of any Bond film with $87.8 million. It quickly became the UK's highest-grossing film, surpassing 'Avatar.'
The Caped Crusader's finale may not have earned more than 'The Avengers' opening weekend; however, before the Aurora shootings the film debuted to a bigger opening than the Marvel team Friday evening ($30.6 million vs. $18.7 million). Gotham's knight went on to earn $160.8 million in three days, becoming the second-highest 2D opening to date.
The superhero group made history in May when it debuted to the highest all-time opening weekend at theatres with more than $207.4 million. Disney's Marvel team held the number one spot at theatres for three weeks.
The list doesn't differ too much, with the exclusion of 'The Lorax' and the addition of 'Wreck-It Ralph' and 'Hotel Transylvania.'
20. 'The Vow'
19. 'Safe House'
18. 'Prometheus'
17. 'Taken 2'
16. '21 Jump Street'
15. 'Hotel Transylvania'
14. 'Snow White and the Huntsman'
13. 'Ice Age: Continental Drift'
12. 'Wreck-It Ralph'
11. 'Men in Black 3'
10. 'Dr. Seuss' The Lorax'
9. 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted'
8. 'Ted'
7. 'Brave'
6. 'The Amazing Spider-Man'
5. 'Skyfall'
4. 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2'
3. 'The Hunger Games'
2. 'The Dark Knight Rises'
1. 'Marvel's The Avengers'
