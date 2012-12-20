The Highest-Grossing Films Of 2012

Christopher Nolan’s bow to the Bat was one of 2012’s biggest winners; however, it was overshadowed by another superhero … or two.

Photo: Warner Bros. / Facebook

In a year ripe with superheroes, sequels, and one last bite from the Twilight franchise, the box-office was booming in 2012.We’ve taken a look at the 15 top-grossing films of the year worldwide.



If you were a Bat in black, a Disney toon, or Kristen Stewart, the box-office bowed in your favour.

We know “The Avengers” and “The Dark Knight Rises” were among the best performances at theatres this year. See what else joins them on the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.