The 10 Highest-Grossing Concert Tours Of The Year

Sorry Swift, move aside Gaga, Madonna’s back on top with 72 sold out concerts this year.

Photo: Getty Images / David Becker

Taylor Swift may be atop the Billboard charts right now; however, she didn’t have the top-earning concert tour for the year. Billboard broke down the highest-grossing tours for 2012 and though Swift sold out her 21 shows, the earnings weren’t enough to beat out the likes of Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, and Madonna.



See which artists raked in the most, how many fans showed up, and who worked the most shows.

Check out the top 10 below:

10. ANDRE RIEU

Total Gross: $46.8 million

Total Attendance: 490,165

Number of Shows: 99

9. JAY-Z & KANYE WEST

Total Gross: $47 million

Total Attendance: 371,777

Number of Shows: 31

8. VAN HALEN

Total Gross: $54.4 million

Total Attendance: 522,296

Number of Shows: 46

7. KENNY CHESNEY & TIM McGRAW

Total Gross: $96.5 million

Total Attendance: 1,085,382

Number of Shows: 23

6. LADY GAGA

Total Gross: $124.9 million

Total Attendance: 1,111,099

Number of Shows: 65

Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com

5. COLDPLAY

Total Gross: $147.3 million

Total Attendance: 1,811,787

Number of Shows: 67

4. MICHAEL JACKSON THE IMMORTAL WORLD TOUR (by Cirque Du Soleil)

Total Gross: $147.3 million

Total Attendance: 1,374,482

Number of Shows: 183

3. ROGER WATERS

Total Gross: $186.5 million

Total Attendance: 1,680,042

Number of Shows: 72

2. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND

Total Gross: $199.4 million

Total Attendance: 2,165,925

Number of Shows: 72

Photo: AP

1. MADONNA

Total Gross: $228.4 million

Total Attendance: 1,635,176

Number of Shows: 72

Want to see where Taylor Swift fell on the roundup? Check out the full list at Billboard >

SEE ALSO: The best and worst acting performances of 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.