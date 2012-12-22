The 10 Highest-Grossing Concert Tours Of The Year

Photo: Getty Images / David Becker
Taylor Swift may be atop the Billboard charts right now; however, she didn’t have the top-earning concert tour for the year. Billboard broke down the highest-grossing tours for 2012 and though Swift sold out her 21 shows, the earnings weren’t enough to beat out the likes of Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, and Madonna.
See which artists raked in the most, how many fans showed up, and who worked the most shows.
Check out the top 10 below:
10. ANDRE RIEU
Total Gross: $46.8 million
Total Attendance: 490,165
Number of Shows: 99
9. JAY-Z & KANYE WEST
Total Gross: $47 million
Total Attendance: 371,777
Number of Shows: 31
8. VAN HALEN
Total Gross: $54.4 million
Total Attendance: 522,296
Number of Shows: 46
7. KENNY CHESNEY & TIM McGRAW
Total Gross: $96.5 million
Total Attendance: 1,085,382
Number of Shows: 23
6. LADY GAGA
Total Gross: $124.9 million
Total Attendance: 1,111,099
Number of Shows: 65
Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com
5. COLDPLAY
Total Gross: $147.3 million
Total Attendance: 1,811,787
Number of Shows: 67
4. MICHAEL JACKSON THE IMMORTAL WORLD TOUR (by Cirque Du Soleil)
Total Gross: $147.3 million
Total Attendance: 1,374,482
Number of Shows: 183
3. ROGER WATERS
Total Gross: $186.5 million
Total Attendance: 1,680,042
Number of Shows: 72
2. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND
Total Gross: $199.4 million
Total Attendance: 2,165,925
Number of Shows: 72
Photo: AP
1. MADONNA
Total Gross: $228.4 million
Total Attendance: 1,635,176
Number of Shows: 72
