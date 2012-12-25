The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movie Openings Of All Time

Photo: FunnyorDie screencap
In the past month, we’ve seen the highly anticipated Hobbit film, “Skyfall,” the final “Twilight” movie, and “Silver Linings Playbook” hit theatres, and the year isn’t over yet.We still have the Christmas Day releases of suspected Oscar front runner “Les Misérables” and Quentin Tarantino’s gritty “Django Unchained.”
While Box Office Mojo predicts both films will open to more than $100 million this weekend, how will they stack up to previous Christmas releases?
We’ve taken a look at the top Christmas Day debuts and it looks like this year’s movies will blow all others – save possibly one – out of the water.
Source: Box Office Mojo
Robin Williams stars in this true story about the life of Hunter Doherty 'Patch' Adams. Williams earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role.
Also based on a true story, this film recounts a foiled plot to assassinate Hitler. It went on to gross $200 million worldwide after its opening day.
'Dreamgirls,' based on the Broadway musical, had a star-studded cast that included Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx, and Danny Glover. Hudson's role won her an Oscar for best supporting actress.
This Steven Spielberg-directed film tells the true story of con artist Frank Abagnale, Jr. The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, and Christopher Walken, who was nominated for an Oscar.
Will Smith plays boxing legend Muhammad Ali in this biographical film. Both Smith and Will Voight were nominated for Oscars for their roles.
'Bedtime Stories' stars Adam Sandler, Keri Russell, Guy Pearce, and Russell Brand. The movie shows what happens when outlandish stories that Sandler tells his niece and nephew begin to come true.
This movie describes the life of Benjamin Button, played by Brad Pitt, who is born an old man and ages backwards. The film won three Oscars, for makeup, art direction, and visual effects.
'Marley and Me' stars Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston. Wilson's real parents played his parents in the movie.
This movie stars Jude Law, Robert Downey, Jr., and Rachel McAdams and went on to earn $525 million worldwide. 'Sherlock Holmes' is Law's highest-grossing film, Downey's fourth highest, and McAdams' second highest.
