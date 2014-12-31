The 10 Highest-Grossing Actors Of 2014

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Lawrence is the highest-grossing actor of 2014.

This year’s highest grossing actors starred in some of this year’s biggest blockbusters.

Forbes compiled a list of 2014’s highest-grossing actors at the box office.

Jennifer Lawrence topped the list, starring in two of this year’s biggest blockbusters — “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “The Hunger Games – Mockingjay Part 1.”

Chris Pratt was the highest-grossing actor of the year. Both of his movies this year, “Guardians Of The Galaxy” and “The Lego Movie,” surprised at theatres.

Many of the actors on the list starred in superhero movies, such as “X-Men,” “Guardians Of The Galaxy,” and “Captain America.”

Forbes determined their list by compiling the global box-office grosses of each actor’s films from Box Office Mojo.

Below are the top 10 highest-grossing actors and actresses of the year, via Forbes:

1. Jennifer Lawrence: $US1.4 billion (“X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”, “Serena”)

2. Chris Pratt: $US1.2 billion (“The Lego Movie,” “Guardians Of The Galaxy”)

3. Scarlett Johansson: $US1.18 billion (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Lucy,” “Under the Skin”)

4. Mark Wahlberg: $US1 billion (“Transformers: Age of Extinction”)

5. Chris Evans: $US801 million (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Snowpiercer”)

6. Emma Stone: $US764 million (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Magic In The Moonlight,” “Birdman”)

7. Angelina Jolie: $US758 million (“Maleficent”)

8. James McAvoy: $US747 million (“X-Men: Days Of Future Past,” “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them”)

9. Michael Fassbender: $US746 million (“X-Men: Days Of Future Past”)

10. Hugh Jackman: $US746 million (“X-Men: Days Of Future Past”)

