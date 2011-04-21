The 15 Highest Grossing Prescription Drugs In America

Gus Lubin, Christine Jenkins
Pill Pop America

Photo: icebluess via flickr

American patients spent $307 billion on prescription drugs in 2010, up 2.4% from the past year according to IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.AstraZeneca’s Crestor posted the biggest increase with $770 million in new sales.

Name brand medicine, however, have been losing out to generics. Generics now make up 78% of total prescriptions, up from 63% just four years ago.

Spending on Pfizer’s Lipitor, America’s highest-grossing drug, has dropped in each of the past five years. With a patent expiring in 2011 it will compete with new generics entering the market.

Seroquel, another top seller, will lose patent protection in 2012.

#15 Oxycontin

Made by Purdue Pharma. Used as a painkiller for moderate to severe pain .

Gross: $3.0 billion

One-year growth: 6.9%

Five-year growth: 287.5%

#14 Avastin

Made by Genentech. Used by cancer patients as part of 'tumour-starving' therapy.

Gross: $3.1 billion

One-year growth: 3.3%

Five-year growth: 82.4%

#13 Cymbalta

Made by Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY). Used to treat depression and anxiety disorders.

Gross: $3.2

One-year growth: 14.2%

Five-year growth: 166.7%

#12 Enbrel

Made by Amgen (AMGN) and Pfizer (PFE). Used to treat inflammatory diseases including arthritis.

Gross: $3.3 billion

One-year growth: 0%

Five-year growth: 6.5%

#11 Remicade

Made by Centocor. Used to treat Crohn's Disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

Gross: $3.3 billion

One-year growth: 3.1%

Five-year growth: 32%

#10 Epogen

Made by Amgen (AMGN). Used by patients with chronic kidney failure to treat anemia.

Gross: $3.3 billion

One-year growth: 3.1%

Five-year growth: 3.1%

#9 Actos

Made by Takeda. Used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

Gross: $3.5 billion

One-year growth: 2.9%

Five-year growth: 34.6%

#8 Crestor

Made by AstraZeneca (AZN). Used to reduce cholesterol.

Gross: $3.8 billion

One-year growth: 26.7%

Five-year growth: 192.3%

#7 Singulair

Made by Merck. Used to treat asthma.

Gross: $4.1 billion

One-year growth: 10.8%

Five-year growth: 36.7%

#6 Seroquel

Made by AstraZeneca (AZN). Used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder .

Gross: $4.4 billion

One-year growth: 4.8%

Five-year growth: 46.7%

#5 Abilify

Made by Otsuka and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Gross: $4.6 billion

One-year growth: 15%

Five-year growth: 142.1%

#4 Advair Diskus

Made by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Used to treat asthma symptoms.

Gross: $4.7 billion

One-year growth: 0%

Five-year growth: 20.5%

#3 Plavix

Made by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Sanofi Pharmaceuticals. Used to prevent blood clots by patients at risk for strokes and heart attacks.

Gross: $6.1 billion

One-year growth: 8.9%

Five-year growth: 110.3%

#2 Nexium

Made by AstraZeneca (AZN). Used by patients with acid reflux to treat heart burn.

Gross: $6.3 billion

One-year growth: 0%

Five-year growth: 23.5%

#1 Lipitor

Made by Pfizer (PFE). Used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Gross: $7.2 billion

One-year growth: -5.3%

Five-year growth: -16%

Did you know that medical bills are the number one reason for bankruptcy in the US?

