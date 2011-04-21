The 15 Highest Grossing Prescription Drugs In America

Photo: icebluess via flickr

American patients spent $307 billion on prescription drugs in 2010, up 2.4% from the past year according to IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.AstraZeneca’s Crestor posted the biggest increase with $770 million in new sales.



Name brand medicine, however, have been losing out to generics. Generics now make up 78% of total prescriptions, up from 63% just four years ago.

Spending on Pfizer’s Lipitor, America’s highest-grossing drug, has dropped in each of the past five years. With a patent expiring in 2011 it will compete with new generics entering the market.

Seroquel, another top seller, will lose patent protection in 2012.

