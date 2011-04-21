The 15 Highest Grossing Prescription Drugs In America

Photo: icebluess via flickr
American patients spent $307 billion on prescription drugs in 2010, up 2.4% from the past year according to IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.AstraZeneca’s Crestor posted the biggest increase with $770 million in new sales.
Name brand medicine, however, have been losing out to generics. Generics now make up 78% of total prescriptions, up from 63% just four years ago.
Spending on Pfizer’s Lipitor, America’s highest-grossing drug, has dropped in each of the past five years. With a patent expiring in 2011 it will compete with new generics entering the market.
Seroquel, another top seller, will lose patent protection in 2012.
Made by Purdue Pharma. Used as a painkiller for moderate to severe pain .
Gross: $3.0 billion
One-year growth: 6.9%
Five-year growth: 287.5%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by Genentech. Used by cancer patients as part of 'tumour-starving' therapy.
Gross: $3.1 billion
One-year growth: 3.3%
Five-year growth: 82.4%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY). Used to treat depression and anxiety disorders.
Gross: $3.2
One-year growth: 14.2%
Five-year growth: 166.7%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by Amgen (AMGN) and Pfizer (PFE). Used to treat inflammatory diseases including arthritis.
Gross: $3.3 billion
One-year growth: 0%
Five-year growth: 6.5%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by Centocor. Used to treat Crohn's Disease and rheumatoid arthritis.
Gross: $3.3 billion
One-year growth: 3.1%
Five-year growth: 32%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by Amgen (AMGN). Used by patients with chronic kidney failure to treat anemia.
Gross: $3.3 billion
One-year growth: 3.1%
Five-year growth: 3.1%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by Takeda. Used to treat Type 2 diabetes.
Gross: $3.5 billion
One-year growth: 2.9%
Five-year growth: 34.6%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by AstraZeneca (AZN). Used to reduce cholesterol.
Gross: $3.8 billion
One-year growth: 26.7%
Five-year growth: 192.3%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by Merck. Used to treat asthma.
Gross: $4.1 billion
One-year growth: 10.8%
Five-year growth: 36.7%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by AstraZeneca (AZN). Used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder .
Gross: $4.4 billion
One-year growth: 4.8%
Five-year growth: 46.7%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by Otsuka and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Gross: $4.6 billion
One-year growth: 15%
Five-year growth: 142.1%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Used to treat asthma symptoms.
Gross: $4.7 billion
One-year growth: 0%
Five-year growth: 20.5%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Sanofi Pharmaceuticals. Used to prevent blood clots by patients at risk for strokes and heart attacks.
Gross: $6.1 billion
One-year growth: 8.9%
Five-year growth: 110.3%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by AstraZeneca (AZN). Used by patients with acid reflux to treat heart burn.
Gross: $6.3 billion
One-year growth: 0%
Five-year growth: 23.5%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Made by Pfizer (PFE). Used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Gross: $7.2 billion
One-year growth: -5.3%
Five-year growth: -16%
Sales data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.