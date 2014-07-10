The 10 Highest-Funded Kickstarter Projects Of All Time

For startups, Kickstarter can be the key to success: It exposes your name and your product, and it lets you raise money from anyone in exchange for incentives.

The crowdfunding platform puts the power in the hands (and the pockets) of the people, essentially democratizing the fundraising process and allowing startups to have a more direct line of communication with their customers. Kickstarter has raised $US1,200,690,155 to successfully fund 65,076 projects since its launch in 2009.

We’ve compiled a list of the highest-funded projects in Kickstarter’s five-year history, explaining who they are, what they made, and how successful they have been since making it big with their crowdfunded projects.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.