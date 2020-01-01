The 32 places Uber and Lyft drivers earn the most, according to the data

AP/Seth Wenig

Gridwise – a smartphone app designed for rideshare drivers to increase earnings – has released a report detailing which cities Uber and Lyft drivers make the most money.

The Bay Area in California takes first place, with drivers earning on average $US23.28 per hour in December 2019.

On average, rideshare drivers in the US made about $US17.21 per hour in 2019, or about $US0.88 cents per mile, according to Gridwise.

On average, rideshare drivers in the US made about $US17.21 hourly in 2019, or about $US0.88 cents per mile, according to Gridwise. In comparison, Bay Area drivers, which tops the list, earned on average $US23.28 per hour in December 2019. This is followed by two more West Coast cities: Seattle and San Jose. And overall, California cities dot the list more frequently than any other state.

The study also revealed a dip in earnings from 2018. Last year, drivers earned $US18.50 hourly, which is about $US1.29 more than the 2019 average hourly earnings.

Gridwise compiled the data based on 100,000 rideshares over 20 million miles. The hourly earnings reflect the amount each driver had after Uber and Lyft took their share, but before any expenses, such as taxes, were deducted.

Keep scrolling to see which cities were the most profitable for Uber and Lyft drivers in December.

32. Tampa, Florida — $US12.71

benedek/Getty Images

31. San Antonio, Texas — $US13.27

AP Photo/Eric Gay

30. Jacksonville, Florida — $US13.63

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

29. New Orleans, Louisiana — $US13.72

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

28. Atlanta, Georgia — $US14.31

Dominick Reuter/Business Insider

27. Columbus, Ohio — $US14.45

Raymond Boyd/Getty

26. Nashville, Tennessee — $US14.47

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

25. Indianapolis, Indiana — $US14.70

Chris Graythen/Getty

24. Miami, Florida — $US14.81

Getty Images

23. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — $US14.93

Getty Images

22. Houston, Texas — $US14.93

21. Charlotte, North Carolina — $US15.53

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

20. Las Vegas, Nevada — $US15.77

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

19. Dallas, Texas — $US15.84

Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

18. San Diego, California — $US16.75

David Slotnick/Business Insider

17. Los Angeles, California — $US17.07

16. Kansas City, Missouri — $US17.24

Pixelchrome Inc/Getty Images

15. Austin, Texas — $US17.37

14. Phoenix, Arizona — $US17.38

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

13. Chicago, Illinois — $US17.52

Helen Sessions/Alamy

12. Detroit, Michigan — $US17.69

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

11. Baltimore, Maryland — $US17.79

peeterv / Getty Images

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — $US17.82

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

9. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — $US18.17

Keith Srakocic/AP

8. Washington, DC — $US18.28

7. Denver, Colorado — $US18.41

6. New Jersey — $US20.58

5. Boston, Massachusetts — $US21.39

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

4. New York, New York — $US21.68

Alexander Spatari/ Getty Images

3. San Jose, California — $US22.27

Sean Duan/Getty

2. Seattle, Washington — $US22.67

Facebook/Visit Seattle

1. Bay Area, California — $US23.28

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

