The 15 Jobs Where You're Most Likely To Get Divorced

A study out of Radford University answers the age-old question of whether you should marry your bartender. Or your massage therapist. Or a professional cheerleader.Probably not.

These professions were identified by Michael Aamodt and Shawn McCoy as having an elevated divorce rate, based on US Census data.

One disclaimer before diving into the data: the study identified people who were currently divorced, not those who were previously divorced — thus it may understate the numbers.

15) Maids and housekeeping cleaners -- 26.38% divorce rate

14) Roofers -- 26.85% divorce rate

13) Waiters/waitresses -- 27.12% divorce rate

12) Telemarketers -- 28.10% divorce rate

11) Baggage porters and concierges -- 28.49% divorce rate

10) Entertainers and performers, sports and related workers -- 28.49% divorce

9) Nursing, psychiatric, and home health aides -- 28.95% divorce rate

8) Telephone operators -- 29.30% divorce rate

7) Factory workers: food & tobacco -- 29.78% divorce rate

6) Gaming service worker -- 31.35% divorce rate

5) Extruding machine operator -- 32.74%

4) Gaming cage worker -- 34.66% divorce rate

3) Massage therapists -- 38.22% divorce rate

1) Dancers & choreographers -- 43.05% divorce rate

BONUS: These are the professions that don't get divorced

  • Media & communication equipment workers -- 0% divorce rate
  • Agricultural engineers -- 1.78% divorce rate
  • Optometrists -- 4.01% divorce rate
  • Transit and railroad police -- 5.26% divorce rate
  • Clergy -- 5.61% divorce rate
  • Directors of religious activity -- 5.88% divorce rate
  • Sales engineers -- 6.61% divorce rate
  • Podiatrists -- 6.81% divorce rate
  • Nuclear engineers -- 7.29% divorce

