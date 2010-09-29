The 15 Jobs Where You're Most Likely To Get Divorced

Photo: flickr4jazz via Flickr
A study out of Radford University answers the age-old question of whether you should marry your bartender. Or your massage therapist. Or a professional cheerleader.Probably not.
These professions were identified by Michael Aamodt and Shawn McCoy as having an elevated divorce rate, based on US Census data.
One disclaimer before diving into the data: the study identified people who were currently divorced, not those who were previously divorced — thus it may understate the numbers.
- Media & communication equipment workers -- 0% divorce rate
- Agricultural engineers -- 1.78% divorce rate
- Optometrists -- 4.01% divorce rate
- Transit and railroad police -- 5.26% divorce rate
- Clergy -- 5.61% divorce rate
- Directors of religious activity -- 5.88% divorce rate
- Sales engineers -- 6.61% divorce rate
- Podiatrists -- 6.81% divorce rate
- Nuclear engineers -- 7.29% divorce
