An Australian has set a new Guinness World Record for the highest basketball shot.

Derek Herron successfully threw the ball into a hoop from a height of 593 feet, from the top of Mauvoisin Dam in the Swiss Alps.

He’s part of a trio called “How Ridiculous” who try out different challenges online.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

