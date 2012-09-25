These Cities Are Notorious For High ATM Fees

Photo: Flickr / Aranami

Bankrate surveyed banks in the top 25 U.S. cities to find the average fees associated with checking accounts in its 2012 Checking Account Survey.The data come from surveying the five largest banks and five largest thrifts in 25 of the nation’s biggest markets from July 24 to Aug. 10, 2012.



We asked those institutions about terms on one generic noninterest account and one interest-bearing account for the general consumer.

Banks across the country are boosting all kinds of fees. An ATM surcharge, or a fee for using a bank’s ATM when you’re not an account holder at that bank, is among those fees on the rise.

National average: $2.50

Highest:

1. Denver

Average ATM fee: $2.80

2. New York (metro area)

Average ATM fee: $2.70

3. Seattle

Average ATM fee: $2.70

4. San Francisco

Average ATM fee: $2.69

5. Houston

Average ATM fee: $2.69

This story was originally published by Bankrate.

